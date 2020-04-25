An Excerpt From The New ‘Hunger Games’ Book Just Dropped & It Attributes A Acquainted Character

Can you believe it is been twelve several years since Suzanne Collins gifted us ‘The Hunger Games’ series? Do you experience bloody previous, due to the fact I certainly do.

The e book series, which centred all over Katniss Everdeen and her quest to overthrow the tyrannical President Snow / not die in the Starvation Games, went gangbusters – it’s sold more than 100 million copies globally, spawned a hugely profitable movie collection starring Jennifer Lawrence, and holds a unique position in most of our hearts as a much-cherished collection from our tweens.

The new Hunger Games e-book is truly a prequel called The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, set 64 many years in advance of the Katniss-led publications. The new protagonist is 18-12 months-old Coriolanus Snow – yep, President Snow as a young dude – as he prepares for the 10th once-a-year Online games. We’ve experienced info dropped in the previous that’s indicated younger Snow will be a mentor to a District 12 tribute, and that this tribute will not get the game titles – but that is all we have obtained, and tbh I wouldn’t want any more information due to the fact fifty percent the enjoyment is the unravelling plot, suitable?

What we DO have now is a reading through of the 1st pair of paragraphs. Suzanne Collins did this exclusively for Bustle, and you can watch it above below.

If you are a bit TLDR, the gist is that we obtain out Tigris – a character you could don’t forget from the primary sequence – is President Snow’s cousin. We also study that whilst he lives in the presidential mansion, younger Snow is dust bad – and attempting to address this truth up.

Keen? Exact. The guide drops on Could 19, and you can pre-get it now.