An gunman allegedly attacked the NYPD twice in the Bronx district; 2 injured officers expected to survive

(NBC NY) – A NYPD lieutenant was shot dead Sunday morning in the Bronx, just 12 hours after two officers were ambushed by a gunman in the same area.

NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea said he was “confident” that the alleged shooter was behind the two attacks in the Bronx.

The NYPD said the gunman entered the 41st borough just before 8 a.m. Sunday and opened fire on several uniformed officers as well as a civilian employee. The shooter struck a lieutenant near a reception, hitting him in the upper left arm, said Commissioner Dermot Shea.

After firing several bullets at point-blank range, the shooter allegedly placed his weapon on the ground and surrendered to surrender, said Shea. The police have recovered the gunman’s gun, according to Shea, and will test it against the evidence gathered at the scene of the shooting on Saturday.

A video obtained by News 4 shows the moment when the shooter entered the compound and opened fire. The shooter moves between the rooms with a gun before lying on the ground, presumably when he has surrendered to the police.

Sunday’s shooting took place in the 41st arrondissement at the corner of Southern Boulevard and Longwood Avenue, a few blocks from Saturday night’s attack on Simpson Street.

The lieutenant was in stable condition at 10 a.m., according to Mayor Bill de Blasio, and is expected to recover fully.

A senior police official identified the alleged shooter as Robert Williams. According to the official, Williams was released on parole in 2017 after an attempted murder conviction, matching details of the suspect shared by Commissioner Shea during a press conference on Sunday morning.

“(The suspect) has a long and violent criminal history, he was released on parole in 2017 for an incident in which an individual in the bronx was shot, a woman being hijacked and then a car accident where he participated in a shootout with members of the New York City Police Department in 2002. He was found guilty of attempted murder and was released on parole in 2017, “said Shea.