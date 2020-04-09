An HIV user who died of coronavirus is ‘my reason for living’, says the man

Garry Bowie, right, is survived by her husband, Jeff Wacha. (Facebook / Jeff Wacha)

An HIV activist who died this week from a coronavirus is remembered by her husband as “my reason for living”.

Garry Bowie, a former resident of Alive Los Angeles, died Tuesday in a tragedy from COVID-19.

Her husband, Jeff Wacha, also tweeted about the death on Facebook, saying that Bowie had died “due to COVID-19 damage to his lungs and body”.

Bowie started showing flu-like symptoms on March 19, and was sick but unstable for a week until March 27, when he breathed “suddenly”, Wacha said.

He refused to go to the hospital at that time as he did not want to “be there … with other people’s germs”, but went by ambulance the next morning when things went wrong.

Wacha spoke to Bowie for the final time on Saturday March 28, before noon before Bowie was put on a ventilator.

Wacha wrote: “I never knew I would be the last time I talked to my men.

“My reason for being alive; the man who supported me 20 years ago and kept me alive; the man who makes fun of me every day that we are together …

“The man who made every day more beautiful than the old day; the man who always knew what to do to help me see the light at the end of the tunnel when I first appeared in the abyss …

“The person who surprised me with the blossom because they knew you needed it right now and reminded you how much I love you ‘.”

Being Alive Los Angeles provides health care and other assistance to people living with HIV.

The organization was formed in 1986, the longest Aids period in the US.

Bowie, who according to local publications was active in leather work and works in the museum of the Satyrs Motorcycle Club, kept many records until the early ’80s.

Wacha confirmed that these will still be found by historians and historians: “Garry has made numerous records in several institutions.”

“Please note that all the archives will remain accurate when they left them out.

“I welcome you later to support me on what Garry can be with your team to decide what you want to do with them.

“They prepare many barns at ONE Institute. Everything will be fine.”

Thanking friends and family for their support, Wacha completed her mission: “Every time I start talking about Garry, my heart breaks in my chest.

We are very grateful for Garry’s love and support over the years. ”

The Ter’s Higgins Trust in the UK, an international LGBT health advisor, has also stated that people living with HIV “have a good CD4 count and an undetectable viral load do not appear to be weakened by the immune system” and should not be viewed as high – a secret coronavirus.