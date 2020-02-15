[An hurt in the fire of an condominium in South Shore – Up Information Details Chicago]

CHICAGO (Up Information Info) – A girl was critically injured Friday afternoon in a hearth in an condominium setting up in the South Shore neighborhood.

The Hearth Office responded to the fireplace in a 3-tale condominium constructing with a patio around 67th and Cornell.

6700 block from Cornell massive apt fire complicated in one device. Fire contained in a device. Checking the extension in cockloft. A individual of fireplace. The most important physique is extinguished. pic.twitter.com/GITFpVng0z – Chicago Fireplace Media (@CFDMedia) February 14, 2020

Fire Department officials stated the fireplace was contained in a single department and that it had been extinguished all around 4: 30 p.m., but the groups had been examining to make sure it experienced not spread to the attic.

A woman endured burn accidents and was taken to the College of Chicago Health care Middle in critical or critical problem.

Paramedics had been examining a 2nd human being for doable smoke inhalation injuries.