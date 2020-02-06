An ICE officer shoots an undocumented man in the face, a brother in hand in Gravesend, Brooklyn

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn – A US immigration and customs official (ICE) shot dead two men in Brooklyn.

This happened on 12th Street in the Gravesend section just before 8:15 a.m.

The ICE duty officer drew his gun as he attempted to serve a deportation order.

While the police attempted to detain the man, they apparently fought with his brother.

The officer fired his pistol, hitting the man’s brother in the hand. The bullet then passed through the brother’s hand, hitting the undocumented man in the face.

Both suffered non-life threatening injuries. At least one of the men was taken to Maimonides hospital.

There was no NYPD involvement in the filming.

ICE officers have contacted the NYPD and an investigation is underway.

The man who was to be detained was arrested several days ago for possession of a falsified Connecticut license plate.

He has a history of domestic violence, but no arrests since 2016.

