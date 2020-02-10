An Icelandic supermarket opens inside the range at Croydon on Purley Way

A full supermarket in Iceland opens at The Range in Croydon to allow customers to shop for all of their food and grocery shopping needs under one roof.

The supermarket will take over part of the popular store on Purley Way and add to the existing selection of homes, gardens and entertainment.

When it opens on Friday, February 21, buyers can browse more than 80,000 products.

There will be a full selection of fresh produce, a bakery, cupboard options and drinks.

Changes are underway in the departments of The Range, but the café and the outdoor garden center will remain in place at the Croydon branch – which replaced Homebase when it opened in November 2018.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

The Range owner and founder Chris Dawson said: “The range’s massive non-food offering under the same roof as Iceland’s unique food offering will provide customers with a ‘one stop shop’.

“I think our customers will be surprised and delighted to see the breadth and quality of the Icelandic food selection.”

There will be a bakery in Iceland, fresh produce and store cupboard products available for purchase

(Image: The range)

He added: “We hope that our current customers in Croydon will be delighted with this news and their refreshed store with a wide offer both on The Range and in Iceland”.

The Range and Iceland first met in 2018 and there are now 34 The Range locations containing Iceland Foods inside.

Read more

Related Articles

What is the range?

Retailer of home, hobby and gardening products, The Range has proven to be popular in trying to offer value for money products.

The range has proven to be very popular since its opening in Croydon

(Image: David Cook)

There are over 160 The Range branches in the UK and Ireland.

The range has 16 different departments in its stores and sells more than 65,000 products at “advantageous prices”, notably household items, furniture, garden, textiles, arts and crafts and DIY.

The brand started life as an original idea of ​​founder Chris Dawson, who ran a market stall.

He opened his first store in 1989 in Plymouth under the name CDS (Chris Dawson Superstores) and has grown steadily since.

.