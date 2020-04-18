An illegal member of the MS-13 gang charged with previously released murder in the United States

An illegal alien member of MS-13 accused of murdering a 14-year-old girl in Marietta, Georgia, was previously released inside the United States after arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Brayan Segura, a 15-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested and accused of stabbing Janina Valenzuela, 14, according to Breitbart News last week. He certainly admitted to the murder of Valenzuela as part of his initiation into the MS-13 gang, claiming that the girl was a member of the rival 18 Street Gang.

According to the Immigration and Enforcement Administration (ICE), Segura first arrived in the U.S. via the southern border near Rome, Texas. At that time, Segura was declared an “unaccompanied foreign child” (UAC) and was finally released to the country.

While Segura is in a Cobb County Jail without bond on murder charges, Valenzuela’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of the girl’s funeral, and has already exceeded her $ 5,500 goal.

Each year, thousands of UACs reach the U.S.-Mexico border and are finally released by sponsors inside the country. Most of these UACs are teenage boys. Last year, about 12,000 UACs were released in the U.S., and about 73,000 UACs were released the year before.

The UAC group is widely used by the MS-13 band to import illegal alien members into the US. Annually, about 22,000 potential hires for the MS-13 are reinstalled nationwide by the federal government. The MS-13 gang originates in El Salvador, and have used the U.S. immigration system to slowly build membership.

