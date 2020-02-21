[an-individual-has-designed-the-‘parasite’-property-in-‘the-sims-4’]

A YouTube gamer has developed a digital reproduction of the Parasite residence in The Sims 4.

Bong Joon-ho’s acclaimed film lately picked up four Oscars at the Academy Awards, such as Finest Photograph and Very best Director for Bong.

YouTuber, gamer and architect Simkoongarchitect has designed a scale recreation of the Park mansion depicted in Parasite inside the digital world of The Sims four.

The YouTuber has posted two movies about the dwelling, with the very first, which went on the internet again in November, supplying an insight into the stage-by-move course of action she underwent in get to assemble the virtual household.

The next clip provides a 360º VR tour of the Parasite residence in The Sims four, which you can see below.

In other Parasite information, the film’s distributor Neon has hit again at Donald Trump just after the President criticised the Oscars’ decision to award the film with Finest Photograph.

Trump went on a tirade against both equally Parasite and the Academy Awards all through a rally in Colorado, but Neon, the film’s distributor, hit back again by tweeting that the President’s criticism was “understandable” as “he can not read”.

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho not long ago exposed that he been given a letter from Martin Scorsese following Parasite‘s massive good results at this year’s Oscars.