[‘an-innocent-gentleman-was-lynched’:-reporting-exonerated-leo-frank-in-the-murder-of-mary-phagan]

In 1982, Tennessean reporters led endeavours to posthumously exonerate Leo Frank, who was wrongfully convicted of killing Mary Phagan in 1913 in Atlanta. Frank, a Jewish manufacturing facility manager, was lynched amid a wave of anti-Semitism after his conviction.

On Sunday, March 7, 1982, The Tennessean printed a 10-web page unique section titled “Justice Betrayed: A Sin of Silence,” in which a critical witness in the Leo Frank situation, Alonzo Mann, reported phony testimony led to Frank’s conviction.

The main story from that special segment, prepared by Jerry Thompson, Robert Sherborne and Frank Ritter underneath the headline “An Innocent Man Was Lynched,” is republished right here.

An Innocent Person Was Lynched

Leo Frank, convicted in 1913 and lynched in 1915 in a person of the most notorious murder conditions in American heritage, was innocent, according to a sworn statement given by a witness in the case.

The testimony employed to convict Frank was perjured, and the genuine killer of 14-calendar year-outdated Mary Phagan was the guy who gave that bogus testimony, the witness has disclosed to The Tennessean.

Alzono Mann of Bristol, Va., is the witness. Now 83 and ailing with a heart affliction, he was Frank’s office environment boy in 1913 at the National Pencil Co. manufacturing unit in Atlanta. It was there on Accomplice Memorial Day in April that small Mary Phagan was slain when she went to acquire the $1.20 she was owed for 10 several hours of do the job the prior Monday.

“Leo Frank did not kill Mary Phagan,” Mann reported. “She was murdered alternatively by Jim Conley.”

Mann’s memory is not excellent when he is recalling people today, spots and functions of virtually 70 year in the past. But he remembers vividly the confrontation with Jim Conley, who had the limp kind of Mary Phagan in his arms.

Mary’s battered system was observed face down on a pile of sawdust shavings in the factor basement. A cord was knotted around around her neck and there was significant bleeding from a deep wound to her head. Cinders were being uncovered underneath her fingernails, demonstrating she experienced clawed the floor in her struggles. Her underclothing was ripped but there was no evidence indicating she experienced been raped.

The slaying shocked Atlanta and, soon after an investigation, police arrested Frank, the Jewish superintendent of the factory. The prosecution’s star witness was Jim Conley, who worked at the factory as a sweeper. He reported Frank fully commited the murder.

But Mann has explained to The Tennessean that he noticed Conley on the working day of the murder with the limp physique of Mary Phagan in his arms. He thought he saw this only moments just after Mary experienced been knocked unconscious, but apparently prior to she was murdered. And he thinks that if he had yelled out, he may possibly have saved Mary’s lifetime.

But Mann suggests he did not yell out, and that Conley informed him:

“If you ever point out this, I am going to get rid of you.”

He was frightened and ran out, Mann says. Just after driving a trolley home, he explained to his mom what had took place. She directed him to stay silent and informed him not to get involved. He obeyed her.

Mann’s assertion places him in direct conflict with the testimony to which Conley swore through the trial. Conley testified he was requested by Frank to dispose of Mary Phagan’s entire body by burning in the basement’s furnace. He stated he and Frank have been together the full time they took the human body from the next floor of the manufacturing facility directly to the basement, working with the elevator. He reported he was not on the 1st flooring with the human body.

Mann, nonetheless, says he observed Conley alongside with Mary Phagan on the 1st flooring of the making, standing in close proximity to the trapdoor that led to the basement. It later grew to become obvious — after the demo — that the elevator did not go to the basement that day. This simple fact was cited as important by Georgia Gov. John Slaton when he commuted Frank’s sentence in 1915 to everyday living imprisonment.

There is no way that what Mann states nowadays can be reconciled with the version of activities which Conley related in courtroom in 1913. Both Conley lied then, or Mann is lying now.

Due to the fact of the historic importance of what Mann is stating, The Tennessean questioned him to post to both of those a lie detector check and a psychological worry evaluation examination — processes designed to determine if another person is lying. The exams have been presented by the Ball Investigative Agency listed here, and investigator Jeffery S. Ball furnished the newspaper with a official statement stating Mann responded truthfully to just about every dilemma he was requested.

The Tennessean, immediately after an considerable investigation which included the evaluation of information and documents in various states and interviews with people today proficient about the case, concluded that Mann’s story required to be made public.

This is the initially time that Mann has spoken publicly about what he is aware of of the brutal murder which led to the most blatant display of anti-Semitism in the nation’s heritage and to a revival of the Ku Klux Klan — an irony simply because Conley, the chief witness, was a black person.

Mann states he informed kin and friends about what he understood. As soon as, when in the Army, he received into a fight with one more soldier who disputed his assertion that it was Conley and not Frank who killed Mary Phagan. And he once attempted to inform his story to an Atlanta reporter.

For approximately 70 a long time his tale has been a secret, and it has preyed on his thoughts. Now that he perhaps does not have lengthy to dwell, it is vitally crucial that the truth occur out, he told The Tennessean.

“I was the environment to know the fact, Mann, spelled out in a collection of interviews with the newspaper. “The testimony which Conley gave at the demo to convict Frank was a lie from the starting to the conclusion.”

That trial, surrounded by mob hysteria and violent anti-Jewish sentiment, was the most sensational in Atlanta’s record. No other demo even comes near, except perhaps that of Wayne Williams, convicted a 7 days in the past in the deaths of two younger Atlanta blacks and suspected of staying the mass murderer who terrorized Atlanta for months.

Although Mary Phagan was not raped, Frank was denounced as a sexual pervert however, Conley was the only witness to counsel that.

The begin prosecution witness built four separate statements to law enforcement in relationship with the circumstance, the initially one stating nothing at all to implicate Frank. Having said that, just about every of the a few statements that followed more and more included Frank.

Through the trial, it was the fourth and past statement that that formed the foundation for Conley’s court docket testimony. On cross-evaluation he repeatedly acknowledged that he experienced produced a lot of errors in his before statements to police, but attempts by the defense to break down his tale had been mainly unsuccessful.

Frank was found guilty and sentenced to cling, but appeals delayed the execution. Two several years later on his sentence was commuted to daily life in prison immediately after the scenario experienced produced a furor across the country. At that position — August 1915 — a team of vigilantes stormed the jail wherever Frank was staying held, kidnapped him and lynched him.

4 black experienced been lynched in Ga in the month just before.

While he possessed data in 1913 which he believes would have cleared Frank, Alonzo Mann did not convey to authorities what he knew. He says he did not communicate out for the reason that Conley threatened to kill him if he did and for the reason that his mother and father persuaded him he should hold silent.

Now, lastly, he has appear ahead with his story.

“I desire I had finished it in a different way,” he states. “I would like I had told what I understood. But I under no circumstances believed Mr. Frank would be convicted. And the moment he was convicted, I was positive he would eventually get out of it. I realized he was not responsible.

“I never entirely realized until finally I was older that if I had advised what I new Leo Frank would have been acquitted and absent cost-free. In its place he was imprisoned. Just after he was convicted, my mother explained to me there was absolutely nothing we could do to improve the jury’s verdict. My father agreed with her. I continued to continue to be silent. Later on, Frank was lynched by a mob from Marietta, Ga. I know, of system, that since I saved silent Leo Frank missing his daily life.

“I have used lots of evenings wondering about that. I have uncovered to reside with it.

“At last I am ready to get this off my heart. I consider it will help individuals to realize that courts and juries can make faults.”

Mann first told his story to Tennessean reporter Jerry Thompson. About a period of numerous months he repeated it many occasions to a team of Tennessean team members which includes reporter Robert Sherborne. The reporters and the Tennessean main librarian, Sandra Roberts, then began a extensive investigation of the Mary Phagan-Leo Frank scenario, checking the details which Mann experienced supplied to see no matter whether it challenged the historical history.

Alonzo Mann’s story is vastly crucial since it corrects history — and it also makes record. A lot of legal students and writers who have investigated the circumstance have appear absent persuaded that Frank was harmless and that a tragic miscarriage of justice transpired in Atlanta in 1913.

And lots of who have examined the situation have suspected that it was Jim Conley who murdered Mary Phagan. At least 3 people afterwards were quoted as expressing he confessed to them he was the killer.

Researchers and students have speculated in guides and article content in excess of the decades as to how the murder could have happened.

But what has generally been lacking has been that vital piece of proof — the eyewitness account to refute Conley. Mann’s testimony currently, contained in a sworn affidavit accompanying this story, delivers that very important evidence.

Mann was called as a witness for the protection at the demo of Frank, but he testified he remaining the manufacturing facility at or shortly prior to noon on the day of the murder. He was not asked if he returned, and he did not volunteer that key piece of information. Nor did he tell something else that he knew of the crime.

Had he spoken out then, the course of heritage in the South could have significantly different. The aftermath of that crime shocked the location.

The murder of Mary Phagan and the trial of the man accused of killing her experienced instant penalties. Users of the mob that lynched Frank have been lively in the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan The wave of anti-Semitism which swept the South as a result of the scenario led to generation of the Anti-Defamation League of B’nai B’rith.

The chief prosecutor in the Frank case, Hugh Dorsey, was elected governor Tom Watson, whose newspaper condemned Frank as “a Jew Sodomite,” was elected to the US. Senate. Gov. Slaton was exiled to political obscurity.

It all started out with Mary Phagan’s remaining.

Atlanta law enforcement, less than excessive strain to clear up the situation, accused Leo Frank of acquiring murdered Mary Phagan. Sex was implied as the motive.

The evidence was flimsy and circumstantial — besides for the in depth testimony of the prosecution’s main witness, Jim Conley.

Frank, 29, was from New York and was Jewish — a Yankee Jew. Georgians, in the primary, disliked Northerners and distrusted Jews. Throughout the trial hundreds of folks collected in the avenue outside the house the courthouse, and there were regular catcalls of “Eliminate the Jew!”

The family of Mary Phagan, like quite a few other people in Georgia, experienced moved to Atlanta from the farm to search for a better lifestyle. In those days it was not uncommon for a girl as youthful as Mary Phagan — who was in about five months of her 14th birthday — to work complete time. She worked for 12 cents an hour, fitting steel tips on the close of pencils.

Mary was a lovely woman — four feet, eight inches tall and weighing about 105 lbs .. She experienced long, reddish-blond hair that hung down her again when it was not braided.

The group was outraged by her murder. In everyday living she experienced been nameless. In dying she grew to become a symbol of Southern womanhood.

She grew to become a image of all those people Georgians who felt they experienced been victimized by the method. If Mary Phagan became the image of ravished innocence, Leo Frank grew to become a symbol of all that was perceived to be erroneous with the South of 1913 — lust and perversion, greed and exploitation.

In advance of Atlanta police last but not least determined on Frank as their primary suspect, they arrested 6 other people, including Conley, in relationship with the murder. In retrospect it appears investigators dismissed evidence which pointed compellingly toward Conley’s guilt.

Scholars who have researched the situations of 1913 in Atlanta have tried to figure out why this occurred. Some have assumed they discovered the reply in the words and phrases of the late Lutheran Otterbein Bricker, pastor of Initial Christian Church in Bellwood, Ga., who was Mary Phagan’s minister. Some 10 several years soon after her death, in a letter to a close friend, he wrote:

“When the law enforcement arrested a Jew, and a Yankee Jew at that, all of the inborn prejudice towards the Jews rose up in a emotion of gratification, that here would be a sufferer worthy to pay for the criminal offense. From that day on, the newspapers were being stuffed with the most dreadful tales, affidavits and testimonies, which proved the guilt of Leo M. Frank beyond the shadow of a question.

“The police got prostitutes and criminals, on whom they had anything, to swear anything at all and everything they wanted them to swear to. And studying these stories in the paper working day by day, there was no doubt still left in the brain of the standard general public but that Frank was responsible. And the entire metropolis was in a frenzy. We have been all mad outrageous, and in a blood frenzy. Frank was brought to trial in mob spirit. A single could truly feel the waves of insanity which swept us all.”

So Frank was convicted. The court docket sentenced him to dangle. His a lot of appeals wound their way by means of the courts for an additional two yrs.

The commutation of his death sentence to existence in prison by then-Gov. Slaton arrived 5 times in advance of expiration of Slaton’s phrase of office environment. It was an act of incredible courage. But it caused an uproar in Georgia. Armed mobs roamed the streets of Atlanta for times as Jewish store homeowners shut their firms and hid powering boarded-up doorways and windows. Some fled permanently from the metropolis.

At one particular place a crowd of some 5,000 folks, armed with revolvers, rifles, saws, hatchets and dynamite, surrounded the governor’s mansion. They had been routed by the point out militia in advance of they could do damage to Slaton.

In just day of the announcement of the commutation buy, a team of about 75 adult males, calling themselves the Knights of Mary Phagan, satisfied at the site of the minimal girl’s grave and vowed to avenge her loss of life. Twenty-5 of them were being picked to exact vengeance against Frank.

Late 1 evening a few of months later, the vigilantes stormed the prison farm at Milledgeville, Ga., where Frank was remaining held. Frank was sleeping. He was dragged from mattress, handcuffed, tossed into a automobile and pushed 175 miles to an oak grove just outside the house Marietta within just a stone’s toss of in which Mary Phagan was born.

There they knotted Frank’s neck in a noose and hanged him from an oak department dealing with in the route of the Phagan home.

No 1 was at any time arrested for the lynching of Leo Frank. A grand jury, termed to examine the situation, failed to indict everyone. Tom Watson, a formidable political figure who managed the populist motion in the point out by preaching hatred of Jews, Catholics and blacks, wrote in his paper, The Jeffersonian:

“In putting the Sodomite assassin to demise, the Vigilance Committee has finished what the Sheriff would have performed if Slaton had not been of the exact same mildew as Benedict Arnold. Let JEW LIBERTINES Get See! Georgia is not for sale to rich criminals.”

The Mary Phagan-Leo Frank scenario was over. The murder had been avenged and that was the end of that. Or, so some believed at the time.

But it was not about. These days, nearly 70 a long time afterwards, the scenario nonetheless life.

“I think in the sight of God that Jim Conley killed Mary Phagan,” claims Alonzo Mann, who has brought the situation again to everyday living.

“There will be some people who will be angry at me due to the fact I kept all this silent till it was also late to help save Leo Frank’s lifestyle. They will say that getting youthful is no excuse. They will blame my mother. The only point I can say is that she did what she believed was best for me and the family members.

“Other men and women may perhaps loathe me for telling it. I hope not, but I am ready for that, as well. I know that I haven’t a extended time to are living. All that I have stated is the real truth.

“When my time will come, I hope that God understands me improved for getting explained to it. That is what matters most.”

