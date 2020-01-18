An inside look at the technologies that protect the forests of our nations

Trees, technology and climate change

From paper types to timber and wildlife habitat to recreation, our forests offer value in countless ways. However, forest management is a complex science. It requires advanced technology, collaboration and a look at sustainability.

Forest management has progressed rapidly since the days of mills and inspectors. The sector is bursting with technological advances that improve data collection, enhance efficiency and help preserve the sensitive forest ecosystems we rely on.

One technology applied throughout the forestry industry is LIDAR, a remote sensing method that uses light to measure distances. Forest management services can now use LIDAR to map forest canopy areas, tree structures and underlying forest topography.

Kathy Abusow, president and CEO of the Sustainable Forestry Initiative, shared her views on technology applications: “LIDAR helps people see how they manage things, which is very important to see in this emerging supply chain transparency Technology is increasingly used to help us understand the needs of biodiversity, as you can’t send people everywhere all year long. LIDAR is just an amazing tool galeio for a responsible forest designer and forests. “

The forestry sector also uses DNA testing to record biodiversity in forest ecosystems. For example, DNA sampling from spring clusters tells researchers how many species exist in a particular location and helps them make better decisions about forest health.

Abusow explains: “We need to figure out where we can harvest the trees because some of these spring tanks are really rich in biodiversity. They could be endangered turtles, or frogs, or different species that need special attention.”

He continued: “We can now get water from the pool and have DNA tests to say, ‘From this spring pool there are all kinds of species there. Well, let’s not harvest in this area. Let’s go here, where this type of impact does not exist. “Technology is so cool about how we can manage things now.”

Aircraft also play an active role in forest maintenance as unmanned aerial surveillance (UAS) systems become more accessible and accessible. USDA Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen spoke about the UAS rescue: “In our response to wildlife fire, having good data on active fires … is really important. Putting people at risk for to gather that intelligence is not something we want to expose to humans, so the use of UAS scales our capabilities in fire response and many other natural resource applications. “

Vegetation management is another area that benefits from innovation. Christiansen explains: “We need to restrict these forests through timber and dangerous fuel sales. Now, we can set virtual limits.” He continued, “We can write recipes (for dilutions) on mobile devices … we can we do this digitally and we should not label color. “

Among digital dilution recipes, UAS fire intelligence, DNA sampling and LIDAR, the forestry sector embraces advanced technologies with open arms. But forest management requires more than tree management, it requires people to manage. Coordinating 25,000 full-time employees and 10,000 seasonal leases is no mere achievement.

Christiansen knows firsthand the challenges of effective communication among so many employees. “It’s a challenge to stay tuned in real time and communicate … We’ve come a long way since the Forest Service started, when we had to hit the phone lines to have a conversation, maybe once a week. Now, we’re taking full advantage of technology us. “

In the United States there are more than 766 million acres of national, private, state and tribal forests. Managing employees to maintain and oversee that large areas require significant coordination. Christiansen said of the challenge: “We are a network organization. We cannot just function as one unit at a time, so it is a real priority of mine and in the Forest Service that we remain internally connected … It is only together that we can to take advantage of the challenge of preserving our time. “

At the core of forest management is conservation, a word that has gained new meaning in the age of climate change. “The forest sector as a whole has to look at the health and resilience of our forests. We have multiple stressors … extensive drought, changing climate and much longer fire season. Our scientists have studied this and we have at least 78 days of growth. of fire periods than we did just 15 years ago. We really need to see our climate adaptation, “Christiansen notes.

The sector is working to mitigate the impact of environmental pressures. Christiansen observes the Forest Service’s climate change approach: “We are thinking about flexibility and how we can be adaptable … There is really good science that suggests this risk, and we are trying to predict in advance what treatments, even which ones we plant species that will help us preserve these forests. “

The Forest Service has introduced various programs to bring more money and new ideas to the field. The forest finance program, for example, encourages the creation and adoption of new technologies to reduce management costs, promote economic health and improve forest health, while supporting the long-term management of national forest systems.

Another program, Tree Tree Learning, aims to raise children’s awareness of the importance of forest conservation and management. Abusow spoke about the program during our recent interview: “The Project Learning Tree (PLT) is a project we are very proud of and want to grow. Anyone interested in supporting PLT can donate to our site, PLT.org We will receive all the support we can to help develop the next generation of future forests and conservation leaders. “

Ultimately, the mission of the US Forest Service is to support every individual. Its purpose is to preserve the health, diversity and productivity of the nation’s forests and pastures for the benefit of present and future generations. It is a message of conservation and, amazingly, one that will require ever-evolving technological innovation to ensure its success.

