An Instacart employee explains how ethical shopping can be done during COVID-19

Health officials asked Monday to stop going to the store. Two weeks ago we were asked not to stock up on groceries. Sooner or later, we will have to reactivate the coffee beans and pasta, especially since the Social Removal guidelines were extended in late April. Do we wear a mask and go to the store? Do we choose shipping instead? Don’t you just get shipped to ask someone else to do what health officials said is too dangerous to do? These are the ethical dilemmas raised when closure guidelines across the country continue to evolve, keeping shoppers at home. Shipping giants such as Amazon and Instagram have been struggling to keep up with demand growth, and weight is falling on workers ’shoulders, leading to widespread strikes.

Sarah Polito has been working on Instart since 2018. When someone places an order through the app, Polito is one of the shoppers on their booking phone. If it’s a risk-worthy order (Polito says workers barely get paid for smaller orders), she drives to a store like Wegman’s, takes out each item and delivers it directly to customers’ doors. Or at least it used to be. Since the government guidelines on social moving away, Polito has added frequent hand disinfection, wiping out its car and delivery regardless of any order. The work during the virus epidemic caused Polito to put herself at risk every time she bought, and said the company had not done enough to protect buyers like her.

Because of the sharp increase in demand and the growing risk for employees like Polito, Instacrt’s shoppers have joined Gig Workers Collective, an organization that helps fight for better standards for people living on a freelance, temporary and project basis. Working. Instagrammed shoppers put a stop to their March 30 strike, demanding protective gear, paying danger, extending wages to those unable to work because of COVID-19, and extending the period of time employees could qualify for those benefits.

Days after the strike, InstCart announced it would provide workers with kits that include a reusable mask, hand sanitizer and thermometer. But Polito tells the hustle that estimates are not available and she has not yet received any safety materials. The company needs to do more, she said, and people who can stop using Instagram during the strike should choose the alternative. The hustle recently spoke to Polito to find out what drives strikers like me and how online shoppers can make sure their orders don’t endanger others.

When did you realize that COVID-19 was going to affect how you work?

Only probably in February did we begin to realize that the virus is not just in China, and it has spread. So it was only a matter of time before it got here because that’s how it just works. Me and my husband, we never thought it would end quickly. Over the past month and a half, panic has started to riot with many people. I’ve seen stores start to drain, and some people go completely crazy.

What did it feel like when it was announced that delivery workers and grocery store employees would be considered essential during the conquests?

I would certainly never think that in my life I would be a vital worker. I didn’t think my job was actually considered essential. I mean, I know some people need it and use it, which is something that needs to be done, but I’ve never guessed it in my life. But that has changed quite a bit. Now I don’t just go into the store to get milk for me and my husband because we need it; I try to stay out of the store if I can. I only go when absolutely necessary, or if I get a decent enough order. I’m not going to risk my health for $ 20. It just won’t happen.

It’s hard to explain how going into a store is scary now. Before that I could (take orders from Instacart) every other day. I loved shopping. And now I’m like please just get me out of here. You have so many people who just don’t take socializing seriously, no matter where you go. Everywhere there are signs that say they stay about five feet apart. And people just don’t care. They really cost you.

What motivated you and other internet buyers to get better working conditions?

We’ve been trying to get the word out in Instacart’s laws for years. In order for people to finally say that we are essential, it’s like, okay, we have to get paid properly. We need to be properly classified. We have to take care of us. Buyers are human beings, and they deserve nothing less.

To see the way people still see show workers and any kind of grocery or fast food worker, restaurant worker, and say it’s not a real job … I earned $ 700 last week. Tell me it’s not a real job. I worked my ass off with that money, and it was more than my husband brought home and he went to school for four years and has $ 20,000 in debt from college.

We are essential. We risk our lives or at least our health. And we try to look after the customers, too. If we have buyers who tell them to stay home by their doctors because they are quarantined, but have not been tested, they should not work. But if they can’t get paid sick leave as promised on Instagram because they haven’t been tested, many of them may go out and continue working, which could then spread it. This is what we are trying to stop. We also want buyers to have all the protections and caution that can be had at this time. We don’t think we’re asking for anything too much. Again, it comes down to defending not only ourselves but everything else around us.

What can people do at this moment to support strike workers who are on strike?

It really depends. We know that not all shoppers can just stop shopping and we don’t blame them for that. But that would be the best way to support us during the strike. If you need to keep buying, do it. We want you to take care of yourself and your family, but use your voice. There was the voice of reason explaining what was going on and talking to people. Put it out there on social media. The best thing you can do is just show up and just tell people that they won’t know if they don’t.

Outside of that, protect themselves and help us protect customers. Wash your hands constantly, as if they were dry and cracked. Well, I hope it’s not cracked, but they’re going to dry.

How can online shoppers make sure that retailers treat employees well?

The biggest thing is to just do a quick search on Twitter. Search for reviews. Trustpilot is good. Check out the BBB ratings. Just be proactive.

Do you think people should do their own shopping right now?

I prefer people to stay home and allow a set number of buyers to come out and do it for you. It’s less people coming in. I’m less likely to give it to someone if it’s just me coming in all day and not 15 other people I buy into. So that’s how I look at it. I not only look at the customers but also look for the same employees in the store because they have to work. They must be there to do this job. So seeing the government and so many people backing us up in this is amazing.

Is there a way that online shoppers can do more for people working for shipping services?

Look for an independent contractor or personal buyer in your area, because you will be surprised to know we actually exist. We are out there, even though we are not everywhere. People are constantly moving away from the show economy and are actually starting their own business. So just look for it. Search your local area for shopping or grocery deliveries and see what goes beyond these great apps. Because it’s not just Instacart that does it. Most of the shows that are out there, they all misclassify us. Everyone pays us extraordinarily low wages. It may not even be possible that they can do it, but somehow it is.

Take your time. Do research and read reviews. See what people are saying because we’re out there, we’re loud and we’re not afraid to make their voices.