An intelligent Dubliner, a climber’s room and a sassy little dish

Are you taking this man? I, Zoom

Although many couples have had to cancel their marriages due to the pandemic, in New York, couples are able to zoom in on the aisle. State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an ordinance allowing online marriages this week. There is no longer an excuse for couples not to marry, he joked. “I am publishing a decree authorizing New Yorkers to obtain a distance marriage license and authorizing clerks to perform ceremonies by videoconference … You can do it by Zoom, yes or no.”

Climb the walls

What do you do if you are a teenager who likes to climb but the pandemic has ended your favorite hobby? You of course start to climb your own walls. Erin Sloan (15) from Cheshire, England, who for the past four years has been a passionate climber and instructor at her local center, spent a week building an 8-foot climbing wall in her bedroom. “I just closed my door, put on my music and started to break through. I was very proud when it was done, ”said the teenager. “The first thing I did was call my father to tell him and show him pictures. He was really proud. “

#Abbeyfealegood

Chrissie, Ann and Tim in Abbeyfealegood, which makes you think that hairdressers should have been considered essential services

We are not surprised that so many people on social networks revel in this fly documentary on the wall in the hairdressers of Abbeyfeale on RTÉ One last night. The city of Co Limerick has only 2,000 residents but has more hairdressers and barbers per capita than any other city in Ireland and possibly the world – 16 hairdressers or barbers on just two small streets. The uplifting program was produced by Atom films, the people behind the acclaimed documentary Older Than Ireland. Full of memorable characters, citable jokes and heartbreaking stories, it was the perfect distraction for our pandemic woes. But don’t just take our word for it. Dr. Mary McAuliffe said: #abbeyfealegood is just awesome … funny, sad, poignant, full of characters and people with real stories, a portrait of the small town of Ireland, in all its complicated humanity! Congratulations to everybody.

#abbeyfealegood is just awesome … funny, sad, poignant, full of characters and people with real stories, a portrait of the small town of Ireland, in all its complicated humanity! Congratulations to everybody

– Dr. Mary McAuliffe (@ MaryMcAuliffe4) April 20, 2020

Ah guys, #Abbeyfealegood is food for the soul! Smiling from ear to ear here! Telling stories, adorable characters, killer one-liners and well-synchronized silences, beautiful frames and cinematography, a real emotion that connects – everything that makes a great documentary awesome. Comforting!

– Jen Martin (@JenMartinCoach) April 20, 2020

@jenmartincoach said: Ah guys, #Abbeyfealegood is food for the soul! Smiling from ear to ear here! Telling stories, adorable characters, killer one-liners and well-synchronized silences, beautiful frames and cinematography, a real emotion that connects – everything that makes a great documentary awesome. Comforting!

Animal magic

We are not the only ones looking for good news. David Beard of National Geographic told the New York Times that the request for good news was unlike anything he had seen before. “People are looking for a reason to continue,” he said. In an attempt to feed this hunger, National Geographic has created two newsletters to get on the train of good news, including one for children and families and another completely free of coronavirus. The two, he said, are “a reaction to this onslaught of terrible news”. National Geographic also celebrates 50 years of Earth Day – which falls on Wednesday – by organizing neighborhood safaris to encourage families to engage with the planet through its amazing animals. You can also learn simple ways to turn children into “protectors of the planet”. There are a number of interactive resources on the site, which ensures that home school students will be entertained and educated.

Dublin brains

An intellectual Dubliner student for a doctorate in computer science at Imperial College London, was a member of the team of four who won the final of the BBC university challenge on Monday. Conor McMeel is currently studying at his home in Lucan, County Dublin, while the University of London campus is closed in response to the Covid-19 crisis. “It was a great experience from start to finish,” said McMeel on RTÉ One’s Nine O’Clock news. “I’ve been watching it for so long.”

Recipe of the day

Chicken, mushroom and leek potato gratin.

Comfort is the name of the game during the pandemic and we are lucky that several Eurotoque chefs share the recipes they like to cook at home. Chef Kevin Aherne of the Sage restaurant in Midleton, Co Cork has a sassy little dish for you today that is sure to bring a smile to the faces of your fellow compatriots. This chicken and mushroom pie with potato gratin is an all-in-one dish that is easy to prepare. If you can find a patch of wild garlic within 2 km – it’s in season and everywhere right now – to brighten up the recipe even better.