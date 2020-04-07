An Israeli anti-gay activist was trying to take COVID-19

Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman has tested positive for coronavirus. (JACK GUEZ / AFP via Getty)

Yaakov Litzman, the Israeli health minister, tested positive for COVID-19 last month after claiming the virus was a “punishment” for homosexuals.

According to the Times of Israel, Litzman, 71, pleads guilty to violating the instructions he had made in his ministry on public self-destruction in order to continue attending church services.

As well as being the Israeli health minister, he leads the largest Orthodox United Torah Jewish group and witnesses said they saw him praying in the home of a member of his party three days after internal operations were banned.

The advice of his department was strict, unstable in prayers, but Mr. Litzman was seen going to a synagogue near his house.

He and his wife Chava now performed COVID-19, and as a result of the recent merger, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several other government officials have been forced to withdraw for 15 days.

His office has denied all allegations made by Mr. Litzman in violation of the law relating to his condition.

Last month, speaking about COVID-19, the ministry of health said: “It’s a punishment from the opposite sex.”

In 2016, Yaakov Litzman voted against allowing gay, bisexual organizations, educating health professionals about homosexuality, prohibiting conversion and giving same-sex couples the same benefits as families. That same day he described LGBT + people as “criminals”.

Last week, when asked if the bans would be lifted before Easter, he said: “We pray and hope that the Messiah will arrive before Easter, the time of our redemption.

I know that Messiah is coming to take us just as God brought us out of Egypt. Soon we will be free and the Messiah will come to save us from all the troubles of the world. ”

The Israeli Ministry of Health has now added its name to a long list of major organizations that have raised concerns about the coronavirus by accusing LGBT + people, including an Iraqi cleric, Israeli rabbi, several Ghanaian Muslim leaders, evangelism. an evangelical preacher, another evangelist, and a Bible teacher of Trump.