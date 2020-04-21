An Israeli coalition deal keeps Netanyahu in power

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival announced they have forged a deal to form a coalition government, ending months of political paralysis

The move measures what would have been a fourth consecutive pick in just over a year.

Netanyahu and former Army chief Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White party, signed the power-sharing agreement after weeks of negotiations over what they called a “national relief” government, which aims to rule the country with the coronavirus outbreak.

Although Netanyahu has repeatedly declined in three elections over the past year, the coalition deal sends the longtime chief of staff back to the prime minister, challenging critics who have predicted his downfall and will restore his reputation as a political wizard.

This means that Netanyahu will almost certainly remain in office for the duration of his upcoming corruption prosecution.

The deal calls for a three-year period, with Netanyahu serving as prime minister for the first half, and Gantz taking over the task for the second half.

Gantz’s party will take control of a number of senior government ministries, including defense.

The deal gives Netanyahu a major boost as he struggles to hold on to allegations of corruption.

His party will gain influence over judicial appointments. The deal also requires the approval of both parties on key appointments including the Attorney General and the State Attorney – giving Netanyahu the veto power over officials who are involved in their legal fate.

“I have promised the state of Israel a national emergency government that will work to save the lives and livelihoods of the citizens of Israel,” Netanyahu tweeted.

After the March 2 elections left both men incapable of a parliamentary majority, Netanyahu and Gantz agreed to try to form a united government due to the spreading coronary crisis.

The talks stopped several times, according to Netanyahu’s personal legal issues, creating concern that they would plunge the country into new elections.

The deal required a serious compromise of both men.

During three bitter campaigns over the past year, Gantz and his party Blue and White have vowed never to serve in government under Netanyahu as long as he faces multiple charges of corruption. After 11 years as prime minister, Netanyahu agreed to step down and allow Gantz to take up the task if the coalition manages to survive long enough.

“We thwarted a fourth choice,” Gantz tweeted. “We will protect democracy. We will fight against the crown and we will take care of all the citizens of Israel.”

