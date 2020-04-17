An ISS crew is landing in Kazakhstan after more than 200 days

An American Russian spacecraft landed safely on Friday in the plains of Kazakhstan, greeted with extra precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Following an indication on the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan and Russian Oleg Skripochka touched down as scheduled at 11:16 a.m. (0516 GMT) on Friday. Their Soyuz landing capsule landed under a striped orange-and-white parachute about 150 kilometers (93 mi) southeast of Dzhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan.

Russian officials said they had taken strict measures to protect the crew in the midst of the pandemic. The healing team and medical personnel assigned to assist the crew out of the capsule and for post-discharge checks have been near medical observation for nearly a month, including tests for the coronavirus.

The space crew smiled as they spoke to medical experts wearing masks. After a quick check, the crew will be flown by helicopters to Baikonur, from where Skripochka will be taken to Moscow, said Vyacheslav Rogozhnikov, a Russian doctor who oversaw the return of the crew.

Morgan and Meir will have to travel from Baikonur to Kyzyl-Orda, 300 kilometers (190 miles) away, to board a flight to the United States – a tight journey needed by the quarantine measures of Kazakhstan.

On Thursday, the headquarters of the Russian government coroner virus reported the first outbreak at the Star City, which serves as the main hub for pre-flight training of US, Russian and other international crews of the International Space Station. The Star City also has spaces for cosmonauts and support staff.

Roscosmos director Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday that the Russian space corporation has 30 coronavirus cases.

The crew returned to Earth exactly 50 years after the Apollo 13 astronauts exploded in the Pacific after an oxygen tank exploded on the moon landing.

Morgan wrapped up a 272-day mission on his first flight into space. He has made seven spacewalks, four of which enhance and extend the life of the station’s Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, which is looking for evidence of dark matter in the universe.

Meir and Skripochka spent 205 days in space, with Meir arranging the first three all-female space trips with her crew chief Christina Koch, who returned from space in February.

Speaking from the orbital outpost before returning to Earth, the crew said a return to the drastically changed world from the pandemic would be difficult. Morgan said the crew was trying to keep up with the news about coronaviruses, but added that it was difficult to understand what was really going on.

“It is quite surreal for us to see this whole situation unfold on the planet below,” Meir said. “We can tell you that the Earth still looks as amazing as ever from here, so it’s hard to believe all the changes that have happened since we were both here.”

A new crew with Chris Cassidy and Russians Anatoly Ivanishin and NASA’s Ivan Vagner arrived at the station on April 9. They said before the blast that they had been under very strict quarantine for a month before the flight and were feeling well.

– AP

