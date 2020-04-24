An Ode To Bear & Luna’s Goodbye Song In ‘Bear In The Massive Blue House’

We have been blessed with some amazing collaborations in our time. There is Sonny & Cher‘s “I Acquired You Babe”. And Beyoncé & Sean Paul‘s “Baby Boy”, which nevertheless makes a regular overall look in my daily Spotify playlists. As does Nelly & Kelly Rowland‘s “Dilemma”.

But, in my humble opinion, there is one duet that stands over the rest. One particular that brings me to my knees, activates my tear-ducts and warms my ordinarily-icy heart: Bear & Luna’s ‘Goodbye Song’ in Bear in the Significant Blue Residence.

I was on 1 of my YouTube benders last 7 days, traversing the internet and falling into nostalgic K-holes, when I arrived across the blessed outro footage from 1 of our most beloved childhood shows.

For those people unaware of Bear in the Significant Blue Dwelling, to start with, how dare. Next, the Disney display relished a wonderful 5-season reign, spanning a near-decade, from 1997-2006. Bear in the Major Blue House revolved all around the fatherly Bear, who was a caretaker of types to an assortment of characters, like Tutter the mouse, otter twins Pip and Pop, bear cub Ojo and Treelo the lemur (amid many others).

At the conclude of each individual episode, Bear would come out on his balcony and communicate to Luna the moon. The pair would explore the episode’s topic, ahead of singing the ‘Goodbye song’.

“Luna, do you have time to sing a goodbye track just before you go?” Bear would question.

“Always, Bear,” Luna would react.

A duet then commenced, alongside a montage of the episode’s highlights. And safe and sound to say, it’s fucking harmonious.

It was usually bittersweet when the ‘Goodbye song’ commenced – it signalled the conclusion of the episode, which was obviously a bummer, but the tune basically slapped. Bear and Luna’s immaculate harmonies subsequently soothed my 5-12 months-old soul, coupled with an eventual key alter that despatched shivers down my fucking spine.

At the end of the duet, Bear would do a 180 (Dua Lipa design) and Luna would yeet her blessed ass up into the sky.

Feast your superb eyes on the down below masterpiece.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=R6dWH77cgFk

It is so fucking calming and endorphin-inducing. I will most unquestionably be employing this as a bedtime observe for the rest of isolation.

Sweet desires, kiddies.

Image:

Disney / Bear in the Massive Blue Residence