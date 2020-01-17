An open letter on Google Chrome’s privacy news

What a week! We have barely a trail behind us by 2020 and people are already panicking about the Google Chrome Privacy Sandbox hysteria, an unexpected continuation of the Xanax-triggering Safari ITP panic of 2019. Many in the media and in our industry are calling from the roofs: “The sky is falling!” Fortunately I checked today and it is sunny and clear.

Change is difficult. It is fear of the unknown that spurs these gut reactions that “the DMP is dead!” And “Third-party data is dead!”

I encourage all of us to take a collective breath and assess the facts before dealing with incomplete information and predictions about the end of the world. The details are important. The sky doesn’t fall; it just changes the colors.

Here are the important facts to consider.

DMPs and third party data are not dead

Marketers and publishers know the value of their first-party data. All of these moments when your customers interact with your brand create this wild, wonderful data loss. However, it is of no use to anyone if you cannot collect, organize, enrich and activate this data in a useful way. Hello DMP.

With the quick refresh, DMPs collect data from first-party providers across all contact points of a brand or a publisher and provide tools with which these signals can be meaningfully interpreted. Under the hood of DMPs are collections of tools and technologies that link these signals with cookie IDs, IDs for mobile apps and OTT IDs. This includes the translation of contextual web activities into consumer behavior areas. When sewing together, these IDs represent a person or a household.

Because third-party cookies are under attack in Safari, Firefox, and now Chrome, one of these ID types – third-party cookies – is removed from the menu. However, modern DMPs work very well with first-party cookies, IDs for mobile apps and OTT-IDs. So, from a first-party data collection perspective, the DMP isn’t dead at all, and if you say something else, there is unnecessary confusion and panic.

Yes, certain things become more difficult. Change is inevitable. This change will result in further partnerships – and that’s a good thing.

When it comes to third-party data, it is important to note that third-party cookies are not the same as third-party data. Examples of third-party data include demographic data, new home buyers, people who have watched certain TV shows, people who have bought certain products in the past, and people who are active in the market for certain products and services. Much of this data comes from offline or cross-channel data sources – neither from the seller nor from the buyer of a media transaction. After collection or licensing, this data can be linked to hashed email addresses, cookie IDs, IDs for mobile apps and OTT IDs.

Eliminating third-party cookies in Chrome (or Safari or Firefox) has a limited impact on the associations between much of this data and non-cookie IDs. In the cookie ID world, there will be problems linking this type of data with actionable third-party cookies. For this reason, marketing technology providers need to look for alternative solutions that use first-party cookies and / or new techniques using the privacy sandbox.

First-party data is great, but it doesn’t convey the whole picture

First-party data is important and valuable. There is no mistake. However, most brands and publishers with first-party data have a limited view of their consumers because you only see what you can see within your properties. For example, for CPG brands that are independent of the customer experience, they know even less. Are you out of luck then? No.

If we really want to get to know customers and hope to find our next loyal customers, we should aim for a panoramic view of the consumer. And how do we reach this Holy Grail? By working with quality data partners who can tell us more about our customers’ demographics, affinities, display behavior, purchase history, etc.

And you know who has this kind of data? Second and third party providers. There is nothing bad, happy or wrong about the concept of data and third-party data providers. It is data that comes from someone else to complete your picture of the consumer. As with everything in life, you can work with solid, trustworthy and high quality data partners or with dodgy and low quality data partners. It is unfortunate that some bad actors associated with the confusion about where and how data is obtained have created a negative association with the term “third-party data”.

Anxiety can be motivating. And yes, there is great uncertainty out there. But it doesn’t help anyone to exaggerate the pressure on other companies and hide the facts.

I believe that the Google Privacy Sandbox announcement contains some really good and interesting ideas. As an industry, we should embrace the good and find ways to work together to protect and empower consumers, while at the same time finding the right ways to do business ethically. Certainly, an industry full of smart and entrepreneurial people can turn consumers and businesses upside down.

So let’s get started. Let us have an open and honest conversation about what we have done in the past, where we are wrong and what we can all do better in the future. And although it’s not sexy and full of bait quality, let’s also incorporate a few facts and nuances into the discussion.

Adam Solomon is Chief Marketing Officer at Lotame.

