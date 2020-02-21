[An open up letter to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin ― Stephen Ng]

FEBRUARY 21 ― Tan Sri,

The Ministry of Property Affairs (MOHA) is an essential ministry to guarantee that all major concerns in our personal yard are currently being taken treatment of right before our key minister asks the president of a different place to action down.

We have quite a few cases involving custodial loss of life and enforced disappearances, which set Malaysia on intercontinental limelight for the mistaken explanations. These circumstances proceed to occur, with out any indication of political will of even the recent govt to rectify.

The Suhakam Inquiry had named the Distinctive Branch of the Royal as the social gathering that was responsible for the disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh and Perlis Hope activist, Amri Che Mat. I estimate the panel’s finding:

“The Panel is of the regarded view that the enforced disappearance of (both equally Pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat) was carried out by agents of the Condition, namely the Unique Branch, Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur, inside of the definition of the to start with limb underneath Report 2 of ICPPED.

If you still do not take cognizance of your functionality to fix difficulties like this, you must at minimum be instructed that the civil culture is not happy with the way how things are creating underneath your care as the Minister of Residence Affairs.

The relatives of Amri has now commenced civil proceedings versus the Malaysian governing administration and law enforcement, due to the fact they do not have self-confidence in the fashion investigations into Amri’s disappearance had been executed.

Till nowadays, the group investigating the enforced disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh has nevertheless to be set up. The household of Pastor Raymond Koh is previously in the method of submitting a civil fit versus the Malaysian governing administration and the police. What a disgrace!

I have individually created to you several times on a amount of problems in the past two many years nonetheless, none of these troubles have been solved. I am not amazed, as a previous senior cupboard minister has also complained of your lack of response even to her issues specifically relating to matters dealt with by your ministry.

In my e-mail two several years back, I talked about of a younger woman who is born to a Malaysian father or mother and suffering from systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), but her statelessness is not solved by your ministry despite a lot of tries by the spouse and children to utilize for her citizenship for the previous five yrs. I have linked the relatives with a lawful firm that is willing to take up the scenario.

This is only a person circumstance. I am positive I am talking on behalf of some 40,000 other stateless individuals in this state. In a range of scenarios, it is not about lack of administrative manpower, but the lack of political will on your portion and on the aspect of men and women in your ministry to fix an age-old problem.

This significant trouble we are experiencing today with statelessness could have been prevented if the parliament experienced heeded the voices of conscience amidst the conclusion to amend the federal structure. Be sure to read the Hansard dated January 31, 1962 on parliamentary debate on the Adjournment Sine Die (Motion) (Col 4415) Exempted Business enterprise (Movement) (Col. 4416) Monthly bill: Constitutional (Modification) Monthly bill (Col. 4417).

I have also individually penned to you on a different situation about intercontinental student visa for learners from third world countries who want to want to choose up spiritual reports in Malaysia. However, right after two many years of subsequent up, I can only say that your ministry has been dragging its ft over a straightforward subject. Till right now, the people involved are still waiting around for a assembly with the ministry officials to solve the difficulty when and for all.

Make sure you request Dr Mahathir Mohamad why he experienced no qualms approving the university student visa for these worldwide college students. He was the just one who had offered the approval. It was only revoked by Zahid Ahmad Hamidi, with absolutely nothing but only flimsy excuses.

We, in the civil culture, are observing how you have fared even within just a new Pakatan Harapan framework. I assumed of providing you a probability when you stood up in opposition to a kleptocratic chief and resolved to swap camp, but your deficiency of concentrate on resolving genuine troubles impacting serious individuals is simply also appalling for me not to put this as an open letter.

As a member of the civil society, I uphold the constitutional legal rights to flexibility of faith for all Malaysians, no matter of race or religion, and if anything I experience obligated to communicate on behalf of voiceless kids who are born to statelessness.

There is no explanation why we can assert to be pious gentlemen or gals who imagine in God, and perform all the spiritual rites, when we deprive other people of their freedom to practise their religions or pick out to deprive other individuals of a proper to citizenry, particularly when they are born not by their own alternative into a nation, which has normally upheld our perception in God as one particular of our 5 pillars of nationhood.

Stephen Ng is an regular citizen with an avid fascination in following political developments in the nation considering that 2008. Just after May perhaps 9, 2018, he is now involved in contributing concepts in the direction of rebuilding of the nation.

