An opossum in Northwest Side, a question about outdoor shows and the lack of thick ice are outside in the notes about Chicago.

Notes come from all over Chicago.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Andrea Raila asked: “ Would a possum be considered for the Chicago Wildlife? ” Yes. It was in her barbecue stove in Edgewater Glen. Raila thinks it has been around since 2013.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago, is held most weeks in the special two-page section outside in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. Send nominations to @BowmanOutside on Twitter or Instagram, to Dale Bowman on Facebook or email BowmanOutside@gmail.com.

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

March 7-8: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818.

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Thursday, February 6: McHenry Fox Flyway banquet, D’Andrea, Crystal Lake. Contact Brian Diedrich, (815) 355-0803 or Scott Hettermann, (815) 482-3439.

SHOW TIME

Click here for the main list of shows, lessons and seminars.

Friday 7 February to 9 February: Rockford Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park

Saturday February 8 to February 9: Tinley Park Fishing Show, Tinley Park High School

Saturday February 8 to February 9: Chicago Travel & Adventure Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Next Sunday, February 9: Henry Decoy Show, Henry-Senachwine High School

LEATHER HUNTING

15 February: Turkey, Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area, Wilmington, only 18 years or older, click here to register

WILD FILMS & MUSIC

Thursday, February 6: “Monty and Rose,” Bob Dolgan’s documentary about the brooding plovers on Montrose Beach, followed by the indie band Congress of Starlings and banjo virtuoso Michael Miles, Martyrs, 3855 N. Lincoln, $ 18 tickets at martyrslive.com

SHEDD FREE DAYS

Monday 3 February to Friday 7 February: For Illinois residents, click here for details

COLLECT FISH

Thursday, February 6: Capt. Doug Kloet, Midwest Musky Club, Village Sportsmen’s Club, Alsip, 7:30 pm, midwestmuskyclub.com

DALE’S MAILBAG

“ I lived through the days of the John Bromfield Chicago Sportsman Shows / Amphitheater & Rosemont Chicagoland Fishing shows. Everything seems so watered down now. The fly fishing show doesn’t even come to Chicago anymore. What happened? “” @Orgullodemexico

A: I think it’s mainly two things. First is the emergence of internet sales and the collection of information. Secondly, our leisure time and its use have changed (for something related, see the dramatic decline in competition campers). For those who don’t know the name, Bromfield was “a leading B-level man in the late 1950s,” as idmb.com describes him, who emceed at the Amphitheater. I must also note that the Illinois Smallmouth Alliance and DRiFT do the early show every November in recent years.

BIG NUMBER

26-15: Pounds ounces of Illinois-record pike, caught by the late Walter Klenzak from Monster Lake (before it was in Mazonia South) on November 9, 1989.

LAST WORD

“ With some lakes with a water surface of 4 to 8 inches on the ice surface, slush causes problems for snowmobiles, ATVs and UTVs. It seems that this year there is no hope of sufficient good ice cream for truck trips. “

Kurt Justice, Kurt’s Island Sports Shop in Minocqua, Wis., On Mondays