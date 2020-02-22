[an-outdated-head-on-young-shoulders]

Elementary faculty boy or girl: When will I be tall sufficient to maintain the strap?

Mother: When you’re more mature.

Elementary college little one: As outdated as you, mother?

— Nanboku Line, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Moments On Sunday

