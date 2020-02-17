[‘an-trustworthy-mistake’:-measure-d-proponent-weighs-in-on-billboard-controversy]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The lead proponent for Measure D reported she was sorry just after a billboard previous week shown a photograph of uniformed Kern County detention deputies without the need of their authorization, and shifted blame to the billboard firm.

Located at the intersection of Pacheco Highway and Stine Road, the Certainly on Measure D indicator final 7 days exhibited a photograph of uniformed Kern County detention deputies backing Measure D. Deputies also had been noticed in an on-line “Yes on D” advertisement.

Nonetheless, the Kern County Detention Officers Association (KCDOA) did not endorse the measure, and demanded the sign be taken down.

“That was an honest blunder,” reported Cecelia Latu , president of the Central Valley Hashish Association, the group sponsoring the evaluate. She mentioned the indication has been taken down, and the billboard company, Lamar Advertising, is to blame.

“The billboard company was meant to use a stock image, but truly used images of detention officers in its place. We do not claim to be endorsed by the detention officers. It was a blunder, it was an truthful error,” Latu stated.

Evaluate D is one particular of two medicinal cannabis steps on the March ballot. The other is measure E. Each seeks to legalize and regulate the sale of medicinal hashish in Kern County.

The county-backed Evaluate E would enable new dispensaries to open up when evaluate d seeks to allow for dispensaries that had been open only just before 2018.

Also, the county-backed Measure E will put into action a 3.5 per cent tax, though Evaluate D will employ a 3.75 percent tax.

Latu hopes to set the billboard ordeal behind her.

“We do not want to deceive the public. That is not what we’re below for. We’re in this article to pass restrictions for Kern County medicinal cannabis. Which is it,” she concluded.

*KGET attained out to the billboard firm for statement, but did not listen to back by information time.