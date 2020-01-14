An unconscious link: Rocketman and Joker

What can cash registers tell us about the human condition?

In light of their success, Lee Ashworth is reviewing two of the biggest hits last year, Rocketman and Joker, and wonders what cinema can tell us about ourselves.

In the past few weeks, two films I saw one after the other brought a creepy interplay in the sleepy hollows of my mind. It was not an immediate realization, it was an unconscious link. There they lay after my first consideration, slumbering like yeast, but then, unsuspectingly, activated by the heat of their proximity. A few days later the films got a second life that I can only describe as a cinematographic symbiosis. I sit here now thinking about the unexpected connections between the two films, how they reflect contemporary life, current prevailing views on personal identity and how both films in turn provide feedback, strengthen and ultimately our collective understanding of the human condition improve.

Both films reach the pinnacle of the story, where the titular characters finally let their exuberance run wild and fully realize themselves through costume, music and dance. We see Arthur in full makeup and suit, clenched his fists and kicked the now famous New York staircase, and we see Elton on stage in his flamboyant Bob Mackie bird costumes from the 70s. The need for catharsis is irresistible for Arthur and Reginald and also for the public, despite the consequences. The transformation is extreme and is also in stark contrast to their dissatisfied “offstage” lives. Joker and Elton both wear painted smiles over their previously silenced mouths.

Are the masked avatars of Arthur and Reginald their truly authentic self or do they embrace the postmodern, revealing the ultimately hollow truth that there is no real self, only a series of masks? Contemporary lives are flooded with multitude as we embrace different roles online, offline and in the way we negotiate our existence in the interaction between the two. The search for authenticity as the essence of who we are has been underlined with a deep cynical skepticism that goes beyond modern thinkers such as Sartre and Nietzsche, to the pre-Socratics of ancient Greece, but despite all this, as a collusion we are still together with film makers in the widespread belief that the development of a narrative bow will reveal the core of a character.

A further similarity between these two highly successful, award-winning films is the trauma that forms the context for the respective transformations. The presentation of stories in both cases conspires with the viewer to construct trajectories from trauma to the moment of transformation, as a means to understand how the latter could be possible. There is a comparison between the pain of earlier life and the level of risk that is worthwhile to initiate a more encouraged version of the self. This story is based on the implicit assumption that the film public will find such links plausible – and of course they are and we do – currently.

Trauma is the result of events that are experienced as physically or emotionally harmful with lasting adverse consequences for the mental, physical, social, emotional or spiritual well-being. Both Joker and Rocketman treat childhood trauma in countless forms, from physical to psychological and emotional. But what does this mean for the way we perceive these characters, for the context that both films share?

The Joker is no longer a random freak criminal. Elton John is not just another tortured artist who simply cannot get there without the means. They don’t have to be saved from themselves, they have to be saved from what others have done to them. The expected response is more compassionate than judgmental.

This tells us, confirmed by the medium of the huge cinema at the counter, that we expect rational understanding of the concept of what it means to be human and that we share a widespread internal logic supported by compassion. Through films we draw people closer to us, we hold those who suffer and deviate tighter against our chest, even with their lipstick grotesques. At these moments, cinema enables us to hold up a mirror to ourselves. Like other animals, we may not recognize our reflections in the glossy surface, but it is the way we look at ourselves that reveals the most.

