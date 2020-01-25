An update on the lives of 18 former NFL stars who recently left the league

Lately we’ve seen more and more retired NFL players who are still very active after retiring from football. An important reason for this is how many players continue to work in sports. It also helps that social media has become so popular that fans can see everything their favorite players are doing. It’s nice for fans to stay up to date, especially with former players who love them more and more.

Football is a difficult sport that does not last forever. For this reason, many players retire earlier to avoid health problems. That doesn’t stop them from being active. Many players are used to being constantly busy and continue to do so without exercises and games.

Some former NFL players really enjoy new careers, while others may not be so fun. It’s really interesting to see that players who recently retired have new jobs.

18 Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee has grown from a punter to one of the most exciting TV personalities. McAfee has partnered with WWE to become a wrestling analyst and recently joined the ESPN team to become college football analyst. One of his biggest performances was the Boca Raton Bowl, where he was all over the field.

17 Andre Johnson

One of the best Texas broadband receivers of all time, is now a special advisor to the team to help coach one of the other best receivers in franchise history. A special advisor is a very vague name for a position, but Johnson is on the sidelines and helps the team. This should probably help him gain coaching experience.

16 DeMarcus Ware

Although DeMarcus Ware has retired, he has remained in excellent shape. Some may say it looks better than when playing. He is now a workout trainer and helps others work out in the gym. Ware tried to find a job with the cowboys, but unfortunately it didn’t.

15 Devin Hester

Some former NFL players have really interesting things to do when they retire. Devin Hester trains flag football. What is really cool for these kids is that Hester really got involved and was super competitive. Maybe Hester likes coaching young children so much that he decides to coach at a higher level.

14 Darrelle Revis

Sports betting used to be illegal, and now there are former stars promoting it. Darrelle Revis promotes his views on games and how his followers can make money every week throughout the season. He even gives his followers the opportunity to learn to bet on sports and gives them some tips.

13 DeAngelo Hall

The former Redskins corner player decided to stay in football after retiring when he joined NFL Network as an analyst. He definitely has the voice for it, but he joins a crowded station that has a lot of ex-players who have time on the air. Hall will not have an easy time fighting for airtime.

12 came chancellor

Many athletes and former athletes launch clothing lines that typically include their sports logo, but Kam Chancellor started a clothing line with his wife. It’s called The Chancellor Collection. They work with Marc Nolan’s shoes to bring this luxury clothing brand to life. Given the circumstances under which the chancellor’s career ended, he is doing pretty well.

11 Tony Romo

Tony Romo switched from one of the most hated quarterbacks in the NFL to the most popular color commentator. There may be no other sports commentator as popular as Tony Romo at CBS. He predicted many games before they take place, and it is so exciting to hear them when he calls games. It was so good that ESPN is preparing to offer him a record contract.

10 James Harrison

James Harrison is another player who went to the gym hard after retiring. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Steelers’ former linebacker tried to get back into the game as he trains. He was very public about his training and progress. Of course he has every reason to be proud, but it makes you wonder if there is a purpose.

9 Da’Quan Bowers

One can say with certainty that Da’Quan Bowers was broke. The Buccaneers designed it in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft and ended it with seven sacks in five seasons. However, Bowers found a job as a USF Defensive Line Coach. It is quite surprising that a fairly large school would recruit a player who really has problems with the NFL.

8 Vincent Jackson

There are many different options for former NFL players, but Vincent Jackson is a partner in a restaurant in Tampa. This is very popular with celebrities in the Tampa area, as there are some restaurants that are owned by big names. If you ever stop by “Cask”, the former recipient of the Buccaneers is a co-owner.

7 Joe Thomas

One of the biggest offensive attacks over the years has been his move to the NFL network. Many fans had hoped Joe Thomas would retire this season because the Browns looked like they should have been really good. Instead, Thomas developed very well and spent a lot of time on the air as an analyst.

6 DeMarco Murray

It’s pretty crazy to think that DeMarco Murray was the first to overrun Derrick Henry in Tennessee a few years ago. Now Henry is in the top five, while Murray is the running back trainer at the University of Arizona. Murray definitely had gas left in the tank, but decided to leave the game early to become a college football analyst, then switched to coaching.

5 Vontae Davis

One of the most bizarre things that happened in a soccer game lately was Bill’s cornerback, Vontae Davis, who retired at half-time. It was extremely unexpected and many fans were not happy with the decision. It is even more interesting that Davis now has a wellness spa. At least he’s really taking care of himself now that he’s done with soccer.

4 Zach Miller

Zach Miller suffered a serious injury that ended his career. There was a chance that he could return, but he decided to end the game before the 2019 season. Lately he’s been focusing on music on his social media. It must be a good way to bring him to peace and keep him busy.

3 Chris Long

Podcasts, radio shows and becoming a television personality are very popular with former players. Chris Long took a unique approach and created a sports show called “Fish Bowl” on YouTube. YouTube is definitely an easy way to target a wide range of fans, but it’s a platform rarely used for sports shows.

2 Julius peppers

The Carolina Panthers must have loved Julius Peppers very much because they hired him as a front office employee after his retirement. He is currently a business assistant for the team. Sure, he works on the business side for the franchise, whatever that means. However, it sounds like a great way to stay in football and not hurt your body.

1 Rob Gronkowski

Everyone knew that once Rob Gronkowski retired, sports stations would freak him out. With his crazy personality, he got a job as an analyst at Fox Sports. His predictions may not be the best, but his personality definitely gives life to the show. However, much of this season suggests a possible return, just to break it on the cutoff date.

