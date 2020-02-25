[ana-gasteyer-joins-nbc-comedy-american-vehicle]

Ana Gasteyer Joins NBC Comedy American Automobile

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Saturday Evening Dwell alum Ana Gasteyer has joined the NBC comedy American Car. The actress will portray a auto-marketplace government in the pilot for the potential solitary-digital camera collection, which hails from Superstore creator Justin Spitzer, Universal Television and Kapital Entertainment.

For each the report, the sequence will focus on a massive American motor vehicle firm termed Payne Motors, where a the top rated brass are working circles seeking to figure out a way to get the firm back on observe amidst an at any time-altering marketplace.

Harriet Dyer (The InBetween) also stars.

Gasteyer was final found on The Masked Singer, exactly where she was 1 of the ultimate 6 contestants. She also starred on SNL from 1996-2002, and performed recurring roles in Television set reveals this kind of as ABC’s Suburgatory and The Goldbergs.