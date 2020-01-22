ANA tests autonomous bus operations at Haneda Airport

ANA Holdings Inc., the operator of All Nippon Airways Co., announced on Wednesday that testing has begun on a semi-autonomous bus that will carry passengers and employees at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

The company will conduct the test on the electric bus, which will be able to carry 57 passengers over a distance of 1.9 kilometers by the end of this month, and will begin trial operation later this year.

The vehicle with level 3 automation enables the driver to turn his attention away from driving and to do various tasks. The 12 meter long bus comes from the Chinese BYD Co.

“As the Tokyo Olympics approach, we hope more passengers from around the world will see our latest technology,” said ANA Senior Executive Vice President Shinzo Shimizu at an airport ceremony.

In 2018, the number of passengers arriving and departing from the airport rose 2.1 percent to 85 million, according to Japan Airport Terminal Co., which manages Haneda Airport facilities.

The Japanese government has begun attracting foreign tourists in recent years to improve its economic and cultural presence abroad. According to government data, the number of international visitors to the country rose 2.2 percent last year to a record 31.88 million.

Promoting technological innovations such as electric autonomous transportation is an urgent task for the aerospace industry as it faces a massive labor crisis and pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, said ANA.

In the near future, ANA plans to introduce Tier 4 autonomous vehicles that do not require a driver, as well as other self-driving vehicles for ground operations.

At Chujuama Airport in central Japan, Marubeni Corp. and ZMP Inc. founded joint venture to introduce a small autonomous bus for passenger transportation.

