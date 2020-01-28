‘Anaconda’ restarts 20 years after its debut

At the end of the 1990s, Anaconda was restarted with cult horror.

Evan Daugherty, author of Tomb Raider and Snow White and the Hunstman, writes here the Columbia Pictures film, which The Hollywood Reporter claims is a reinterpretation instead of a remake or sequel. No date has been set for director, producer, or release.

The original Anaconda (1997) was criticized and received several Golden Raspberry Awards. Nevertheless, the film became a cult classic and made enough money (gross $ 136.8 million worldwide) to build a franchise. Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (2004), Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008), Anacondas: Trail of Blood (2009) and Lake Placid v. Anaconda (2015).

Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cubes, Jon Voight, Erik Stoltz, Danny Trejo, and Owen Wilson all starred in the original film, which followed a documentary team in the Amazon region that encounters an obsessed hunter in search of a legendary anaconda.

In addition, The Hollywood Reporter writes that Columbia is aiming for a The Meg style for the new film. The Jason Statham award-winning film about a mega shark was a surprise for the box office in 2017.

Screenwriter Daugherty has worked on other projects, including Divergent, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and MGM’s Tomb Raider Lara Croft franchise with Alicia Vikander.