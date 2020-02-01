Analysis: GOP sends a message that Trump’s actions were OK

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Republicans have decided that it is fine.

With their expected vote next week to acquit President Donald Trump for abuse of power and congressional disability, the GOP senators expressly approve of the behavior Trump ended up at the center of the fourth impeachment process in American history. This is the same message that House Republicans sent unanimously at the end of last year against the submission of the case to the trial.

This is a reasonable conclusion for a president who has spent three years testing the limits of his office and daring his own party to restrict him as his power and popularity grew within the GOP. In the impeachment investigation, it was already clear how hesitant the Republicans were to question Trump’s impulses. It is uncertain whether he can do something in office that draws more than a temporary, rhetorical reprimand from his party.

To the Democrats who initiated the impeachment process hoping to get at least a handful of moderate or retired GOP legislators by their side, the Republicans are sending the message that Trump doesn’t care. He has a firm grip on the party.

“No,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, one of the House Democratic prosecutors, in a retort to the Republicans. “Lawlessness is important, abuse of power is important, corruption is important. The constitution is important. “

The reasons for the Republican legislature’s loyalty to Trump are obvious. When he was a candidate for primary school in 2016, almost everyone spoke out against him, often as hard as the Democrats use today. Today he inspires a loyalty that is fueled by fear and retaliation, but also by the belief that the Republicans’ own political fate is directly linked to his.

Although this poses a risk in the November elections, most vulnerable Republicans cannot succeed without it.

On the verge of acquittal, some Republican senators insist that they don’t just give Trump a passport. They argue that at the moment there is more to consider than whether to violate Trump’s oath of office by pushing Ukraine to investigate its democratic opponents and blocking Congress’s ability to investigate the matter ,

Tennessee’s GOP Senator Lamar Alexander, who does not seek re-election, described Trump’s overtures to Ukraine as “inappropriate” and well proven by House Democrats, but Trump’s actions did not rise to the level of high crime and crime. Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Went so far as to consider Trump’s actions actually unassailable, but Rubio argued that removing Trump from office was not the right way.

“Just because measures meet an impeachment standard is not in the country’s best interest to remove a president from office,” said Rubio.

But behind the flare of disapproval and the sober, carefully analyzed statements stands that the Republicans with the almost certain acquittal on Wednesday also accept Trump’s behavior and set a precedent for how an American president exercises the power of the office for personal political action can gain.

Trump has long made it clear that there are hardly any limits to his power. He saw justification, non-flashing warning lights after special adviser Robert Mueller’s investigation into his possible disability of the judiciary ended without consequences. Shortly after the investigation ended, Trump said the constitution gave him the right to “do what I want as president.” In fact, his call to the leader of Ukraine came only a day after Müller testified before the congress.

During the impeachment process, Trump’s lawyers repeated these arguments, especially when retired Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz said that if a president believes that his personal interests are in the national interest, his actions are not punishable.

Although Dershowitz later attempted to withdraw from the broadest interpretations of what he said, the essence of his argument remained: Trump was not wholly interested in seeking foreign government support for personal political gain, and neither would he or a future president be when it happened again.

Democrats were optimistic about the impeachment process that this could be a moment that would weaken Trump’s influence on his party. They felt that this investigation was different from the previous one, including that of Mueller, as it was based on Trump’s own words to the Ukrainian president and was confirmed in a rough protocol that the president had published and insisted that the call be made Was “perfect”.

At the beginning of the impeachment process, some Republican lawmakers expressed concern about the President’s dealings with Ukraine. even more did this privately.

There were also moments that tested Republican loyalty to Trump.

The release of text messages from government officials struggling with Trump’s decision to involve his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in the investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and the National Democratic Committee. The televised testimony of civil servant careers who raised serious concerns about Trump’s actions in real time. Then, last week’s unveiling that former national security official John Bolton will unveil in an upcoming book, the president directly told him that crucial military aid to Ukraine was delayed until Ukraine agreed to the investigation into Democrats.

But those moments of GOP fear turned out to be fleeting. The Republicans repeatedly found reasons to stand by the President.

There were many reasons. Aid to Ukraine was finally released. Given his son’s work at a Ukrainian energy company, there were real questions about a potential conflict of interest with Biden. And in the ultimate hen-or-egg dispute, the GOP senators said they couldn’t support the conviction – or even the hearing of new witnesses – because the process wasn’t cross-party.

“It looks like the die has been cast here,” said Biden on Friday after an election campaign in Iowa. The only remaining means, he said, is November.

“I just have to beat him in the general election,” he said of Trump.

Trump will now struggle with the impotence mark in his file, but it is unclear whether the case that tied Washington for four months will still appear in voters’ minds in November.

What is certain is that Trump’s acquittal will be followed by new revelations related to his impeachment. This includes pending legal cases related to Giuliani’s work in Ukraine and documents that have not yet been published.

Then there’s the unpublished book by Bolton, in which he said he was ready to testify under oath whether the Senate was ready to hear from new witnesses. The Republicans rejected this opportunity on Friday.

His 528-page book is scheduled to be released on March 17th.

Editor’s Note – Washington Office chief Julie Pace has been reporting on the White House and The Associated Press policies since 2007. Follow her on http://twitter.com/jpaceDC