Analysis: Iowa Democrats are attracted to two faces of change

WASHINGTON (AP) – Iowa Democrats were attracted to two faces of change.

After a one-day delay, partial results from the state’s democratic caucuses showed that Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had a narrow lead over Vermont’s Senator Bernie Sanders.

In contrast, Buttigieg (38) and Sanders (78) are in many ways a study. They are the youngest and oldest candidates in the democratic primary school. Buttigieg has campaigned for a moderate stance and called for more gradual improvements in the country’s health and higher education systems, while Sanders – a self-described democratic socialist – calls for a thorough revision of domestic policy.

However, both pose as an antidote to the Washington-based armed forces, which many voters believe both parties have left behind. And their early success this season suggests that the Democrats are just as interested in a new approach as the Republicans four years ago when they stunned their party’s establishment with the nomination of Donald Trump, a new politician and reality television star.

“There is still a desire for change,” said Karen Finney, who advised Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. “And elections are always about the future.”

The Iowa Democratic Party released 71% of the results on Tuesday after delays due to technical issues paralyzed the caucus system. The Associated Press has not yet determined a competition winner. This starts the month-long process of the Democrats to identify a candidate for the duel against Trump in November.

Both Buttigieg and Sanders had questions about their ability to vote in the general election. Democratic rivals wiped out Buttigieg’s inexperience as his highest elected office was the mayor of a city of 100,000. And party leaders fear that Sanders will deter independent and centrist Republicans who may be looking for an alternative to Trump.

However, the initial results and an AP poll among Iowa Democrats gave some insight into how Sanders and Buttigieg have gained ground over their rivals. In particular, they have a considerable lead over former Vice President Joe Biden, whose centrist campaign has focused in part on calling for a reset in Washington after the Trump era.

88% of Sanders supporters said it was more important to vote for a candidate who will fundamentally change the political system than for a candidate who will bring the system back to the pre-Trump election in 2016. Just over 70 percent of Buttigieg’s supporters, according to AP VoteCast, felt the same way.

“The fact that a young gay Mayor from a small town in the Midwest and an almost 80-year-old self-proclaimed socialist seem to lead the pack of the first major competition should make Democrats question their long-held predictions about what the party will do I am looking for a candidate, ”said Jennifer Psaki, a former election campaign and advisor to President Barack Obama’s White House.

Buttigieg responded to this call for change in New Hampshire, the next state on the main calendar, on Tuesday. Democrats, he argued, will win if they nominate presidential candidates who can “turn pages” and ring in the voices of a new generation.

“To rule, to lead, to move this country forward, we need a president who is future-oriented and willing to leave past politics in the past,” said Buttigieg during a high-energy event on Tuesday night in Concord, New Hampshire.

Buttigieg would be the youngest person ever elected president and the nation’s first openly gay commander-in-chief. Sanders would be the oldest person to have served as president.

Sanders spent three decades in Washington, first in the House of Representatives and then in the Senate. But he mostly served as an independent man who was on the sidelines of the Democratic Party before breaking out in the 2016 presidential election and turning out to be a tough challenger against favorite Hillary Clinton.

During his own rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday, he asked supporters to help him quit the job he had started during this campaign.

“Let’s create the political revolution this country needs,” he said.

There are other Democrats who have called for change in Washington, namely Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who shares many of Sanders’ progressive views. Warren follows Sanders and Buttigieg in the Iowa subtotals, but is expected to be competitive in New Hampshire’s primary phase.

The Iowa Democrats field is still overcrowded, and billionaire Michael Bloomberg is waiting for the contestants as the race switches to the Super Tuesday competitions in March. However, Iowa’s early results provide a preview of possible direct competition between the moderate and liberal parties.

45% of Sanders’ supporters said they were “very liberal” and another 26% said they were somewhat liberal, according to VoteCast. Almost two thirds of Buttigieg’s followers were moderates themselves.

Buttigieg has staked out more moderate positions on some of the main issues that have upset basic democratic services, especially health care. Unlike Sanders, who campaigns for a state Medicare system, Buttigieg has announced that it will offer public health care to those who want it, while allowing others to be privately insured.

Buttigieg also outlines future-oriented positions in a number of other questions. He called for the electoral college to be deleted and more seats added to the Supreme Court.

Speaking to his supporters late Monday before leaving Iowa, Buttigieg repeated the speech Obama had given after his surprising 2008 US caucus victory, stating that Iowa “shocked the nation”.

It was Iowa that helped Obama shake off questions about his own choice and catapult him into the Democratic nomination and ultimately the White House. Both Buttigieg and Sanders now hope that the state can do the same for them.

Editor’s Note – Julie Pace has been reporting on the White House and The Associated Press policies since 2007. Follow her on http://twitter.com/jpaceDC

Election editor Hannah Fingerhut from Washington and election editor Kathleen Ronayne from Concord, New Hampshire contributed to this report.