Analysis shows that the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

An analysis of just over 4,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state by the Health Protection Surveillance Center (HPSC) shows that the median age of people contracting the virus is 48 years.

Figures released on Saturday indicate that in 1,118 cases (28%) the patients had to be hospitalized and 158 people were admitted to intensive care units.

Some 1,084 Covid-19 cases involved health professionals, according to the figures.

There are 206 “clusters” of 838 patients among the 4,014 cases analyzed by the HPSC. The breakdown concerns cases confirmed on April 2.

When the source of transmission was traceable, community transmission represented 62% of cases, close contact 24% and travel abroad 14%.

The analysis was published as it was confirmed on Saturday that the number of deaths from coronavirus has increased by 17, while the number of confirmed cases in the Republic stands at 4,604.

This brings the number of coronavirus patients who died in the state to 137.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 331, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said in a statement.

The median age of those who died from the coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, is 81 years. Some 13 of the 17 patients who died had underlying health conditions.

Among the dead, 13 men and 4 women were killed, the majority of them in the east of the country, one in the south and one in the west.

Health officials announced on Friday that there were 424 new cases – the largest increase in a single day to date, and 22 other patients had died. It has been over a month since the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the Republic.

The highest

Dublin still has the highest number of cases with more than half (56%) of the national total, followed by 304 cases in Cork, or 8% of the national figure.

Of the 4,014 cases reported at midnight April 2, 48% were men and 52% were women.

“The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years,” said the analysis.

Some 56 people died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, where there were 998 confirmed cases on Saturday.

In recent days, the number of cases worldwide has exceeded one million, with a total number of deaths exceeding 51,000.

Earlier on Saturday, Health Minister Simon Harris announced a € 72 million package to help nursing homes fight the virus, following the growing number of “clusters” of cases in retirement homes.

The measurements will include twice-daily temperature checks and priority testing for staff, and the appointment of Covid-19 officials to oversee nursing home responses to outbreaks.

The spread of the coronavirus in nursing homes was one of the factors behind the government’s decision to institute an effective lock, given the potential severity of the disease in elderly patients.

Unprecedented restrictions prohibit people from leaving their homes unless they buy food and essentials, care for a parent, or exercise unless 2 km from their home.

There are exceptions to the restrictions for workers considered to be “essential services” during the public health crisis.

Chief medical officer Dr. Tony Holohan said: “The collective national effort to limit the spread of Covid-19 has been inspiring. We must continue this effort, continue to protect the vulnerable in our society, and finally flatten the curve. ”