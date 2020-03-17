Analysis: United States Presidential Policy at the Time of Coronavirus

% MINIFYHTML3ccce9d84a32d810e3545b55dd8daa4311%

“This is a pandemic, I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic,” U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday. “I’ve always seen it very serious. Yesterday there was no change compared to the previous days.”

He was the same man who tweeted on February 24 that “the coronavirus is very controlled in the United States,” and said on February 26 that “the risk to the American people remains very low,”; and said “he’ll go away, cit; on February 26 and” we’re ready, and we’re doing a great job with him. And it will disappear, cit; on March 10th.

The day after he addressed the nation in a new and more ardent tone than many Americans who struggled with a new reality, Trump was Trump again.

He went on Twitter to wipe out Democratic Governor in Michigan Gretchen Whitmer to say that governors must work through their supply chains to get ventilators and other necessary medical equipment instead of relying on the federal government for t ‘take them. .

The failed governor of Michigan needs to work harder and be much more active. We’re waiting for him to do the job. I’m with Michigan!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2020

The day before, another Trump had been on the podium during a White House conference. Partisan disagreements and personal attacks on the people, Democrats and forces (media) he sees as his opponents are gone, at least for the moment. Gone are the days, which are mainly aimed at holding stock exchanges. The claim that the coronavirus and the disease it spread, COVID-19, was not a public health emergency disappeared.

The change was partially informed by a growing understanding within the western wing of the White House that the coronavirus crisis is an existential threat to Trump’s presidency, endangering his re-election and his legacy. Trump told councilors he now believes, finally, that the virus will be a major problem in the general election.

And that is what drew his attention.

Polls released Tuesday showed Americans’ confidence in the way the federal government is managing its response to the growing crisis fell sharply as the scope of the problem became apparent. A NPR / PBS NewsHour / Marist study found that only 46 percent of Americans thought the government was doing enough, compared to 61 percent in February, when the problem was largely abroad.

Only 37 percent of Americans said they had a fair amount or great faith in what they hear from Trump, while 60 percent say they had little or no confidence in what he says. More Americans, 49 percent, do not accept the president’s treatment of the pandemic than they approve, 44 percent.

Remarkably, however, the numbers do not differ much from the overall rating of their job approval, which is 43 percent, suggesting that severe divisions within the American electorate are immune to coronavirus. Another poll released Tuesday by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that Trump’s Republican base remains skeptical of the threat with the virus and Democrats are less likely to take precautions.

Why? Mostly because Trump’s constant harassment of his critics has been erased. Only a few weeks ago, he tried to portray the media as fearing the virus as a “scam, citation”; and as early as Saturday he said the government had “extraordinary control, cit; of the virus.” On Monday, he said he was referring to his government’s handling of the crisis, not the virus itself.

Trump’s echo chamber in the media on the right was there with him. Fox News presenters had previously ridiculed the media as “panic driver, involved;” in another attempt to accuse the president, cit; were praising Trump’s treatment of a “serious and terrible” crisis.

At their favorite Tuesday morning show, Fox & Friends, the hosts even distanced themselves from society even six feet away rather than bowing to the so-called “curvy bed.”

“We have a responsibility to stop this virus and think about other people during this time,” host Ainsley Earhardt said. “And so, if you can stay away and prevent anyone from coming to you who may be sick, you can save your family, you can save the elderly and help our country as a nation.”

The change in Trump’s tone came after a series of alarming reports with dire predictions of how many Americans could become infected if no drastic measures were taken. But he also heard from Republican allies, including some from Capitol Hill, who urged him to change course, fearing previous mistakes could ruin his chances of re-election in November.

Apparently, those supporters are so concerned they took this dramatic move this week to communicate with Republican-appointed federal judges and telling them that if they planned to retire, they would do so sooner rather than later, before. a change in administration or election that leads Republicans to lose control of the United States Senate confirming those judges would be advisable.

Some expected Trump’s more cautious approach to last, but some were surprised that it was so short-lived and said he was unable to erase the ill will generated in recent weeks.

“I’m not sure a change in tone offsets the kind of total lack of leadership the country has seen in the first weeks of this crisis,” Princeton University presidential historian Julian Zelizer told the Associated Press.

