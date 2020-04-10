Analyst expects Apple to launch new iPhone SE in mid-April, 6.7-inch iPhone 12 in October

Apple’s development schedule for the iPhone 12 models is likely to disappear somewhat due to current travel restrictions and cargo flight delays, which could later result in the availability of the highest-end 6.7-inch model, analyst Jeff Pu says.

In a research note from MacRumors’ GF Securities research firm in China, Pu said he believes the current “EVT” or “Engineering Verification Test” phase of iPhone 12 development could be extended by two weeks to 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch by the end of April. models, and by mid-May for 6.7-inch models.

As a result, the Pu is currently expecting a 5.4-inch and two 6.1-inch models in September, followed by a 6.7-inch model in October. This two-phase launch will be similar to 2018, when the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were released in September and then the iPhone XR in October. And in 2017, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus launched in September, followed by the iPhone X in November.

Pu believes that Apple’s widely rumored iPhone SE successor will be released in mid-April, indicating that the device could be announced next week. The new iPhone SE is expected to be an upgraded version of the iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch display, Touch ID home button, A13 chip, 3GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

