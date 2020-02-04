Analysts: inflation, exchange rate stabilization in North Korea

February 4 (UPI) – Inflation and exchange rates could stabilize in North Korea, a sign that the country’s economy is stabilizing despite severe sanctions, according to South Korean analysts.

Jeong Hyung-gon, a senior research fellow at Seoul’s Korea Institute for International Economic Policy, said stabilizing key North Korean economic indicators could mean that sanctions might not be the solution to Pyongyang’s denuclearization, Newsis said Tuesday.

“The negative impact of sanctions could increase and economic hardships could increase,” said Jeong. “However, this does not mean that North Korean chairman Kim Jong Un will change his nuclear negotiating tactics or strategy for nuclear development.”

Jeong also said the United States could not rely solely on sanctions to push North Korea to denuclearize.

“This thinking has to change,” said Jeong.

Jeong, the author of an economic report on North Korea’s performance in 2019, published on Tuesday by the Korea Development Institute, also said that trade between North Korea and China last year remained at a similar level to the late 2000s.

Choi Ji-young, a researcher at Seoul-funded Korea Institute for National Unification, also said North Korea’s economy is stable despite sanctions. Grain prices are not expected to fluctuate due to the active intervention of the North Korean authorities, Choi said.

Choi added that the correlation between North Korea’s exchange rate and the international market is weakening.

“This could be due to the widening of the trade deficit (North Korea) and a sign that the North Korean market is cut off from the international market as trade has decreased significantly due to tightened sanctions,” Choi said in an economic outlook for North Korea in 2019.

North Korea has long relied on trade with China. According to official Chinese statistics, economic activity between the two countries has grown in double digits.

China’s general customs administration released data on total imports and exports between the two countries on Tuesday, which rose 19.6 percent year-on-year from January to December 2019.

According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, $ 1.3 billion will be generated in 2019.