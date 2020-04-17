Analysts say the U.K. there is a high chance for Europeans to die

LONDON –

A government health adviser said on Friday that Britain has the highest number of coronavirus deaths in Europe due to what it calls “illegal operations.” ”, when the government defends its case in response to the outbreak.

Anthony Costello, director of the Institute for Global Health at University College London, said the U.K. “can see 40,000 dead” by the time the first wave of the country passes.

The British government reported that on Thursday, 13,729 people died in the U.K. hospitals after coronavirus infection. The number does not include the hundreds, and maybe even thousands, of cancer-related deaths in nursing homes and elsewhere.

Costello echoed the government’s opinion, saying he had not done enough diagnostic testing and that he had not tracked down and isolated people who were living with the sick.

“What is the system error that makes us the most likely to die in Europe?” he said.

“We will continue to experience additional surfing and so we need to make sure that we have the right way … that enables you to quickly assess people in the community, in day care centers and make sure that the benefits come back. They are very fast, “Costello told a group of English lawmakers on Friday.

Britain has been slower than many European countries to enforce the ban on business and daily life to gradually spread the coronavirus. The closing request is due by March 23 if extended by Thursday for at least three weeks. Most schools, restaurants and shops are closed, and most people are allowed to leave home for important work or exercise.

Health Minister Matt Hancock defends government data, saying “trials, follow-ups and transactions” are part of his strategy.

“I think we used the right measure at the time,” he said.

The government has pledged to screen 100,000 coronavirus a day until the end of April, more than five times the current rate. He also promised to include nursing home deaths in fiction.

