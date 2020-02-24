analyze:-vast-majority-of-bay-spot-people-say-high-quality-of-life-is-receiving-even-worse-and-many-want-to-go-away

SAN FRANCSICO — Even with substantial wages, an economic boom, and rising residence values, there is rising dissatisfaction among people who are living in the Bay Place.

The Silicon Valley Leadership Group and our news lover, The Mercury News, discovered the main complications in a study.

Homelessness, crime, taxes and the expense of residing topped the listing of reasons persons are unsatisfied. In fact, 75% of people say the quality of life has gotten worse. Which is up 10 percent from 2019.

There was also a spike in the amount of folks who say they’re thinking about leaving the spot. Total, 47% of people surveyed mentioned they have been pondering about leaving in the following 12 months. and the quantity was greater for renters, 6 out of 10 are taking into consideration a go.

The survey of one,257 registered voters in five Bay Place counties identified the fears were being unfold between wealthy, center-class and bad.

In accordance to The Mercury News, 77% of folks making much less than $60,000 for every yr and 74% earning extra than $120,000 explained the area is obtaining even worse.

Young and aged failed to make a difference. About 76% of men and women between the ages of 18 and 49 believed good quality of life has delined. It was about 73% for persons involving 50 and 64 and 75% for those people 65 and older.

It also didn’t issue if you very own a dwelling, regardless of file gains in dwelling values. 73% of house owners and 76% of renters say Bay Space everyday living has declined.