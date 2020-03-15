Analyzing claims from Biden, Sanders discussion

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders sparred just one-on-one Sunday in a Democratic discussion, held without a live audience in the shadow of a developing coronavirus pandemic.

A glance at how some of their claims evaluate with the specifics:

SANDERS: Noting that the U.S. is the only key place that does not ensure well being insurance policy, he states “we’re paying so a great deal money, still we are not organized for this pandemic.”

BIDEN: “It has nothing to do with ‘Medicare for All’ — that wouldn’t fix the challenge at all.”

THE Specifics: Biden has a position. The coronavirus pandemic has taken nations by shock irrespective of the variety of health care procedure that they have. Spain has a one-payer system, acknowledged as “social security” in that nation. Italy guarantees coverage for all by way of a regionally centered procedure. But both international locations have struggled to get regulate of the outbreak, and their governments have been compelled to choose stringent steps not but viewed in this region.

___

Affiliated Push author Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar contributed to this report.

___

EDITOR’S Observe — A glance at the veracity of promises by political figures.

___

Obtain AP Simple fact Checks at http://apne.ws/2kbx8bd

Stick to @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck