Anand Mahindra tweets about a woman who could ‘outrun a coronavirus’ – it’s a virus

The coronavirus, one of the world’s largest health threats in recent times, has caused widespread panic around the world. Now, as the world becomes accustomed to following precautionary measures to stop the infection, one woman looks like she might “outgrow the virus,” according to business tycoon Anand Mahindra. In a tweet earlier shared, Mahindra posted a video of Mann Kaur, a 103-year-old woman who was awarded the prestigious Nari Shakti Puruskar for her achievements in athletics.

“The world is pervading the fear of COVID-19, but here’s another ninety plus lady, Mrs. Kaur, who in my opinion will not be scared at all! She seems ready to outsmart the virus. What an inspiration, ”Mahindra tweeted. He later clarified that Kaur is actually 100 plus and that it makes her “even more inspiring!”

Titled “Wonderful Mom from Chandigarh”, Kaur ran at the age of 93 and has since won medals for her athletic skill.

A video posted by Mahindra shows Kaur collecting ‘Nari Shakti Puruskar’ – India’s highest civilian honor for women – from President Rama Nath Kovind. Her enthusiasm is truly amazing to watch.

Since being shared about an hour ago, Mahindra’s tweet has garnered more than 2,600 likes and more than 400 retweets. Several people have posted comments praising Kaur for her achievement and her energy.

“Wow” is an understatement, “he writes in a comment.” She’s not just 90 … she’s 103, sir. What an extraordinary personality, ”reads another. “Your every tweet is inspirational … you fill the day with motivation,” reads a third comment.

What do you think of Ananda Mahindra’s tweet?

