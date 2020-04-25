Anand Teltumbde cites respiratory troubles, Covid-19 risk to request bail, courtroom rejects plea

Anand Teltumbde comes to surrender ahead of the NIA on 14 April in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: A special court docket below on Saturday remanded activist Anand Teltumbde to judicial custody in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist backlink circumstance and turned down his plea for short term bail, which he sought in watch of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Countrywide Investigation Company experienced arrested the Dalit scholar on April 14 following he surrendered prior to it following the Supreme Court’s directives.

Teltumbde, the grandson-in-legislation of Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar, was developed in advance of specific NIA court docket decide A T Wankehede, who remanded him to judicial custody.

The activist then sought temporary bail citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his bail software, Teltumbde stated he was struggling from respiratory issues and was at risk of contracting the lethal an infection although in prison.

The court docket, however, turned down his plea.

Teltumbde, civil legal rights activist Gautam Navlakha and 9 other individuals, have been booked below stringent provisions of the Unlawful Functions Avoidance Act (UAPA) for allegedly obtaining Maoist one-way links and conspiring to overthrow the BJP-led govt.

The activists have been to begin with booked by the Pune law enforcement following violence that erupted at Koregaon-Bhima in the district.

In accordance to police, the activists produced inflammatory speeches and provocative statements at the Elgar Parishad fulfill held in Pune on December 31, 2017 that induced violence the upcoming day.

The police also said that these activists had been energetic members of banned Maoist groups.

The probe was later transferred to the NIA.

