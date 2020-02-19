Anchorman’s Will Ferrell & Paul Rudd reuniting for The Shrink Next Door

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd have been busting audiences guts in the 2004 hit comedy Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and its 2013 sequel. Now, the two are reuniting for the darkish comedy series The Shrink Following Doorway, in accordance to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on the 2019 Wondery and Bloomberg Media podcast of the exact same identify and true situations, the collection follows the strange bond amongst celeb psychiatrist Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime affected person Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell). More than time, Ike little by little commences taking over Marty’s life, even relocating into his home and taking more than his loved ones small business.

The collection, which will also be executive created by the stars, will be shopped to premium cable networks and streaming products and services by producers Media Rights Capital, and seeks to examine how a doctor-patient dynamic can remodel into 1 whole of manipulation, ability grabs, and dysfunction.