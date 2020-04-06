And Hyerim girlfriend Shin Min Chul Shows How Meet, Feel Them After Creating Public Relations, And More

Hyerim and his girlfriend Shin Min Chul talk about her meeting and more!

In the April 6 episode of the reality show “Don’t be jealous,” former Wonder Girls member Hyerim and taekwondo athlete Shin Min Chul appeared together as a couple. It was recently revealed that the couple had been dating for seven years.

The episode shows Hyerim and Shin Min Chul at a cafe when news of their relationship comes out.

In the interview, the couple talked about how they first met. Shin Min Chul said, “Hyerim’s dad did taekwondo, and he and his teacher had dinner plans. His teacher brought me and Hyerim’s father brought him.”

Hyerim says, “I immediately thought he was giving me a good first impression, so even though there were plenty of seats, I was sitting in front of him.” “Shin Min Chul points out,” She arrived without a breath and was searching for her family. He looks so good and like the kids do it, that is my eye. “

Former member of Wonder Girls HA: TFELT (Yeeun), who has experience in the public relations department, called her after seeing the news. She greeted him and said, “Going public … it will be difficult.”

Yubin also called for the couple and want to discuss them while playing in public when Shin Min Chul touching face Hyerim, Yubin and make a couple laughs. “Happy birthday!” he spoke to her in English.

Following the news, Hyerim prepared a letter to share with fans on Instagram. The marriages also wondered how the writing about their relationship went to Naver’s front yard and how Shin Min Chul reached No. 1 in realtime rankings. After she posted the letter on Instagram, she shook her phone on the table and said, “I don’t want to look again!”

Hyerim said in an interview, “I feel like I’m dating people now. I suddenly lost weight.” Shin Min Chul happily said, “The first thing I want to do is,” Now I can upload a photo. “

Shin Min Chul also prepare for clad with macon Hyerim as a gift to the White Day and celebrate them by popular. Some macarons also have photos, and others convey the message, “I love you because you’re Woo Hye Rim.” Hyerim very much told him to chase as he thanked her, and wept.

