And Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter, Watts, and Roli Goli Chandel’s account to be suspended.

This week, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended for sharing a post that spread communal hatred. Today, the Panga actress has come to the defense of her sister. In a video, Ranaut said that independence is important and that he wants to destroy platforms like Twitter.

In the video shared on Team Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram page, the actress said, “Yesterday, one day ago my sister Rangoli Chandel shared a tweet in which she said that the doctor and the policeman should be shot. But Farah Ali Khan, Susan’s sister. And one of the popular directors is Reema Katagi, a lie they talked about in the Rangoli Muslim genocide. Pink did. If there are no tweets of Muslim Tero is Rangoli, and I apologize to the front, we detect. “

Rangoli Chandel’s account suspended as soon as Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter, Wat

Regarding Twitter, Ranaut said, “I want to appeal to the central government that social media platforms like Twitter are making millions from our country and making holes in our ship (suspension of Rangoli’s account). People here can call the Prime Minister and the Home Minister” terrorists “, even the RSS who. And the night works for the public, people call the RSS a terrorist, but no one Free terrorist terrorists can not say. “

She appeals to the government that we should not eat platforms like Twitter. He added, “I know the country is dealing with tough things right now. But we need to find ways to completely destroy these platforms.”

Watch the full video below:

Meanwhile, when Rang Golli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended, she said in a statement, “Twitter is a completely biased and anti-Indian American platform, you can call the Hindu Gods Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people. By stoning stones at health workers and police forces, they suspend your account, I do not want to empower any platform with my point of view and honest views, so I am reviving my account, I was a spokesperson for my sisters, now watching her live interview, she is a huge star. There are many ways to reach this, to simply ignore the biased platform Buys. “

