And the organizers of the awards …

Some of the presenters for the 92nd Academy Awards have arrived. Last year’s big winners will be featured at this year’s ceremony, including Regina King, Rami Malek, Mahershala Ali and Olivia Colman. The news was announced yesterday.

It is a tradition for the winners of last year’s stage to announce the new winners. But these are not the only presenters. More presenter names will emerge in the days and weeks leading up to the show.

At the 2019 Oscars, King won Best Director for If Beale Street Could Talk, Malek won Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody, Ali won Best Director for Green Book, and Colman won Best Director for the beloved.

Nominees for Best Actor at this year’s awards include Adam Driver, Leonardo DiCaprio and Joaquin Phoenix. Best actresses are Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson and Saoirse Ronan. Some of the stars for Best Supporting Actor are Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt and Al Pacino. The best supporting cast includes Laura Dern, Margot Robbie and Florence Pugh.

The Oscars have faced this year with overwhelming white and male nominees. #OscarsSoWhite and #OscarsSoMale have both been talking about this year, mainly due to the lack of female directors and candidates of color.

The Academy may try to counterbalance this reaction by having many presenters who are women or people of color. Or maybe it’s just tradition and the Academy did a better job with a variety of nominations last year.

Although the tradition continues from the point of view of the presenters, the Academy Awards ceremony will be a little different from previous years. Like last year, the Oscars will no longer be hosted.