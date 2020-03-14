And the winners are....

A week in the past, we assumed it may possibly be a superior thought to get a jump on the NHL’s submit-season awards races and task the guys who must be the winners.

But these may not be projections. With the earth-moving events of the previous week, this may possibly be it. We don’t know if there will be any far more game titles in the 2019-20 period — in no way intellect normal time games — so what you see here could be what you get.

Whichever the scenario, we present to you our beliefs on who ought to be handed these person trophies — anytime and wherever that takes place.

Hart Trophy

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers – He could reward from playing together with the world’s most electric participant – Connor McDavid – but there is no denying the period that the German is acquiring is most likely a vocation yr. He’s operating absent with the Artwork Ross Trophy as the league’s details leader and qualified prospects all forwards in icetime at perfectly with about 22 minutes a match. The Oilers, deemed some thing of a soul-significantly less if talented crew ahead of the time commenced, are completely ensconced in a playoff place and Draisaitl is a huge purpose why. Details are not the only point in hockey, but when you outdistance the field like Draisaitl has, there is really no explanation to search far too far afield.

Runners-up

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers — Nevertheless the Panarin acquisition was a massive-splash signing, the Blueshirts ended up expected to be even now in the reduce levels of a rebuild. Panarin assisted accelerate that.

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins — Here’s hoping the league performs a pair of frequent period game titles so Pastrnak will get a probability to strike 50 objectives.

Norris Trophy

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators — Throughout all the Predators’ ups and downs this season, Josi has been a continuous good existence on the again close. Goalie Pekka Rinne has been excellent for a extensive time in the New music Town, but his age has demonstrated this yr with an .895 preserve share. Juuse Saros has been much better, but just typical. But many thanks in large section to Josi’s workhorse endeavours (he’s averaging practically 26 minutes a sport), the Preds have been just inside the playoff bracket when the time went darkish.

Runners-up

John Carlson, Washington Capitals — We thought for several years that Carlson had these abilities and now he’s arrived shut to the leading of his career. A lot of observers will have him around Josi for the reason that he has far more factors (75 to 65).

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning — The Swede really should be in this conversation for the foreseeable long run.

Vezina Trophy (*voted on by the GMs)

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets — Dustin Byfuglien? Gone. Tyler Myers? Long gone. Jacob Trouba? Gone. But the UMass-Lowell product is even now there in that attractive Manitoba ’burg, and since of that, the Jets have been even now inside the playoff bracket. A person of the number of remaining workhorse goaltenders, Hellebuyck leads the league in shutouts (6) and preserved a solid .922 help you save percentage in 58 games, irrespective of losing all that blueline knowledge in entrance of him. The Jets may possibly have dropped down from the best tier of Cup contenders they were final period, but Hellebuyck saved them from bottoming out.

Runners-up

Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins — On most evenings when Rask is in the web, he is the ideal goalie in the globe. If not for his comparatively light-weight function load, he’d run away with this.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning — The netminder has been at the head of the Bolts’ demand up the standings following a sluggish start out.

Calder Trophy

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche — You know that there have to be something excellent happening in Amherst when you think that UMass retained Makar there not just a single 12 months but two. Even with lacking a chunk of online games this year due to injury, his 12-38-50 totals put him just 3 details guiding rookie chief Quinn Hughes, who played 11 more online games. Regardless of his smallish stature (5-11, 187) and child deal with, Makar is a participant you notice just about every time he’s on the ice, and for all the appropriate motives. He’s made a superior Avs team a bona fide Stanley Cup contender. One day he ought to be outlined with the Hedmans, Josis and Drew Doughtys as a perennial Norris prospect.

Runners-up

Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets — New Jersey’s Mackenzie Blackwood has played a lot more and nailed down a lot more wins, but Merzlikins saved the Blue Jackets’ year versus extraordinary odds. Not only had been the Jackets decimated by no cost agent departures to commence, they ended up crushed by injuries like no other workforce. We thought their hottest and most sizeable loss, Seth Jones, would snap the camel’s back again, but many thanks to Merzlikins (2.35 GAA, .923 save share), the Jackets have been still in a playoff location.

Dominik Kubalik, Chicago Blackhawks — Will he be capable to manage his 19.1% taking pictures proportion his complete occupation? Who cares? Thirty goals is an estimable plateau to strike for any player.

Selke Trophy

Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers — Couturier has turn into 1 of the premier two-way gamers in the league, excelling in both regular and fancy stats. With the direction of new mentor Alain Vigneault, the rest of the when helter-skelter Flyers have moved in the similar way as Couturier. Obtaining good goaltending assists, much too, and the Flyers have gotten that for change, but Couturier is acquiring into the type of heart and soul player that a certain fellow Quebecois has been in Boston for the previous 10 years.

Runners-up

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins — Had Bergeron not missed nine online games, he’d get the vote listed here for a report fifth Selke. Even though his linemates (Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak) enjoy with a conscience as well, they acquire a great deal of chances to be the offensive players they are. Bergeron can make it all function.

Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning — He’ll be a handful for the B’s major line ought to these two teams satisfy yet again.

Jack Adams Trophy (voted on by league broadcasters)

John Tortorella, Columbus Blue Jackets — Merzlikins blossoming absolutely aided, but Tortorella is dependable for positioning that huge chip with which the Jackets participate in on their shoulders. Presently undermanned from the cost-free agent departures, Columbus endured myriad accidents to critical players. Tortorella’s group gave the B’s all they could manage final spring and, although they would definitely be underdogs if they performed Boston in a sequence, it would not be as straightforward an out as some may imagine. Perspective can go a extended way in this activity, and Tortorella’s has instilled a dogged one.

Runners-up

Bruce Cassidy, Boston Bruins — Even with the crushing decline in Match 7 very last June that could have despatched this team into an psychological tailspin, Cassidy’s had the B’s in first place because the fall of the puck in September. He’s received a great leadership core, but he’s experienced to be creative in the composition of his bottom 9 forwards.

Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh Penguins — The Pens hit a tough patch not too long ago, but his workforce has withstood serious accidents to stay a Cup hopeful.