Anderson Cooper called the Las Vegas mayor “really neglectful” during the interview.

The conversation started innocently Anderson Cooper He was the mayor of Las Vegas Caroline Goodman both ended in obvious frustration, and that was really fair.

On Wednesday CNN The 81-year-old host discussed the economic impact of the city’s coronavirus on casinos and restaurants, which was not the most accurate.

He was interviewed last week after comparing COVID-19 to the common cold.

“The people we lose make up less than half of our nation’s population. I think we need to open up the city, open up the state of Southern Nevada, open up the state of Nevada.”

In Nevada, reservations are currently valid until April 30, but may be extended. Every casino in the state was closed to the governor on March 17 along with other insignificant businesses. Steve SisolacOrder.

Based on a study by Chinese researchers, Carolina was shown a diagram showing how the Cooper virus can easily spread in restaurants. Goodman replied.

“It’s not China. This is Las Vegas, Nevada. ”

He replied:

“Wow, well, that’s really it

Please note that Caroline Clark County is not authorized to operate Las Vegas Strip casinos. Technically, the Nevada Gaming Board and Governor will determine when the casino can open. However, he believes that the loss of income and employment is more harmful than the number of deaths or possible deaths.

Cooper said:

“You are inviting hundreds of thousands of people to come to Las Vegas,” he said. I take the financial loss that people suffer. But you are inspired … to smoke in a casino, to drink, to touch car devices, to breathe air, and then go home to America and all over the world and come back home. Isn’t that a viral pet food? “

Caroline called Cooper a warner and said she lived close to strangers like a man who grew up in Manhattan. When asked how to openly promote social change in casinos, Goodman replied:

“It simply came to our notice then. I don’t know anything about running a casino. “

Um …

The 52-year-old noted that mayors of other major cities are working hard to conduct additional COVID-19 testing to ensure businesses reopen safely after smoothing the curve.

“If you don’t know how to do it safely, you’re asking for something you didn’t plan on how to do it safely when you were the mayor in charge of city security?”

In response, he stated:

“If a restaurant or a small boutique is going to open, they need to find it better,” he said. This is their job. It’s not the mayor’s job. “

What’s your job, Caroline ?! Shouldn’t you be interested in the well-being of your people?

He seems to be putting pressure on businesses, but he talks to casino owners almost every day and says he wants to reopen. Not everyone seems to want other people to return to a “normal life” …

Asked if Anderson was worried about these workers running the virus, he replied.

“Are you talking about a disease?” I’m talking about life. Speaking of life and life. “

Who will tell him that they are not special to each other?

No wonder people are surprised Twitter really losing Jimmy Kimmel:.

“Dear Las @Vegas. Your @mayoroflasvegas Carolyn Goodman seems dangerously confused. I’m not easily shocked now. But his current interview with @andersoncooper @cnn is a bonus. “

“@Mayoroflasvegas employee Carolyn Goodman must resign before lunch today. She is ashamed of my hometown.”

