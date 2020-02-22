[Anderson Cooper Calls ‘Bullsh*t’ on Rod Blagojevich in Heated Interview]

Anderson Cooper practically named “bullshit” on Rod Blagojevich in a heated interview tonight over President Donald Trump commuting the former governor’s sentence.

Cooper was stunned proper off the bat when Blagojevich identified as himself a “political prisoner.” He reported, “Nelson Mandela was a political prisoner. Political prisoners have no thanks course of action and are unjustly jailed.”

Blagojevich reported he was targeted by “corrupt prosecutors” and Cooper pointed out that the then-lawyer general who went just after him is now a Trump supporter.

Blagojevich insisted that they would not permit him enjoy tapes in courtroom that would have “proved every little thing I’m expressing is real about what they did to me.”

Cooper went through the lawful procedure and how it “wasn’t prosecutors who convicted you,” bringing up not just the jury verdict but his subsequent attraction and how the vote to impeach and remove him was fairly a great deal unanimous and overwhelmingly bipartisan.

“I mean, give me a split,” Cooper stated.

Things received more heated as they stored arguing back and forth right before Cooper ended with this:

“Look, I have no issue with you getting out. The president can commute whoever he wishes. I just consider — I would like — you are besmirching prosecutors who really are no more time in federal government, but prosecutors are significant in our system and you are likely just after the quite foundation of our justice technique, which has a great deal of issues but, you know, section of the thing is you acquired out, you do have an obligation to at the very least admit what you did incorrect and you refuse to do that and you are developing a entire new alternate universe of facts and that may well be massive in politics today but it’s even now frankly just bullshit.”

“It’s not bullshit at all,” Blagojevich responded.

