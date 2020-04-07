Anderson Cooper drives CNN

Anderson Cooper, which hosts 9 p.m. It drew the most viewers for CNN on Friday night with 2.33 million viewers – 738,000 of whom were between the ages of 25 and 54.

During the show, Cooper hosted CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta, who dug the President Donald Trump to “be wrong so many times” for the corona.

As President Trump’s White House Task Force briefing was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., CNN’s Situation Room came in second for a total of 2.32 million views, but was hit by several other CNN shows. at 25-54 demo age after pulling just 663,000.

Despite CNN’s continued success with the ratings, Fox News remained the top cable news network on Friday. The Five at 5 p.m. and a special exhibition with Bret Baier at 6 p.m. enjoyed the highest numbers with a total of 5.16 million viewers and 961,000 in the demo and 5.47 million total viewers and 1,037,000 in the demo respectively – cutting the usual network supporters: Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 p.m. (4.43 million viewers, 856,000 in demo) and Hannity at 9 p.m. (4.1 million viewers, 695,000 in demo).

MSNBC was not the network of choice for most to follow Trump’s briefing. Rachel Maddow The 9m show maintained its regular run as the most watched program, with 2.98 million viewers and 486,000 in the demo. Followed by the Deadline: White House at 4 p.m. (2.23 million viewers, 272,000 in demo) and All In with Chris Hayes at 8 p.m. (2.06 million viewers, 333,000 in the demo).

The network’s coverage of the White House press release drew 1.93 million viewers and 301,000 on the demo.

