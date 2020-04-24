Anderson Cooper lashes out as the mayor of Las Vegas says he will reopen the city

ad here

Anderson Cooper’s most disappointing experience when interviewing the mayor of Las Vegas was in fact true to those who were shocked by the US coronavirus response.

A CNN reporter asked Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman about her desire to reopen the city’s cassettes, hotels and stadiums during the epidemic that has already killed 46,000 Americans.

“I want our restaurant to be opened. I want our small businesses open. I want people to get back into work, ”Goodman told Cooper.

“I like everything open because I think we’ve been living with the virus for years we’ve been here,” he added. “I want to open in Las Vegas so our people can come back to work.”

Although Cooper is sympathetic to the economic problems Nevadans face when foreigners come to close, he expressed concern that no attempt was made before opening.

Anderson Cooper says Las Vegas can be a ‘petri dish’.

He warned Las Vegas that it could become a “staple food source” of disease as visitors travel to the city and carry the virus back to their home countries.

“You’re a terrorist,” Goodman told Cooper. Speaking about how to protect employees and visitors at casinos and hotels, he said: “These are the ones who would know.”

He also explained that since he himself is not a hotel or casino it is not his responsibility to monitor the industry’s spread of the virus – and, Las Vegas is “the entertainment capital of the world where everything is clean”.

Considering at the time, Cooper must have been thinking if he talked about the same city.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman contradicted her repeated comments on the debate (Screenshot: CNN)

Although there were undoubtedly frustrations inside, Cooper was able to look face to face while continuing to ask questions that the mayor struggled or refused to answer, including why his actions differed from the advice of scientists who allegedly listened.

He then met with a photo of a Chinese restaurant showing how a restaurant operator spread the virus to nine other people.

The mayor just showed the evidence before him and said: “No, this is not China. This is Las Vegas, Nevada.”

“Look, all right. This is obvious, “Cooper replied.” That is not a sound statement. Yes, they are in China, but they are human beings too. “

The questions asked attracted widespread attention, while a former Nevada newspaper reporter described himself as the “most disgusting thing” he had seen from a 35-year-old politician.

You can see all of them, the wonders below.