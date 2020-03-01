[Anderson Cooper on Why Tulsi Gabbard’s Nevertheless in the Race: Is not It ‘To Be a Fox Contributor’?]

The dialogue on the CNN election evening panel briefly touched on Tulsi Gabbard tonight amid dialogue about selections candidates will have to have to make soon after South Carolina and leading into Tremendous Tuesday.

Former prospect Andrew Yang explained at one particular point, “One factor, although, is that if there is someone owning — like, Tulsi Gabbard could be acquiring an occasion ideal now, no one’s heading to deal with it.”

Terry McAuliffe requested why Gabbard’s nevertheless in the race.

“I consider she’s working for various good reasons than quite a few other candidates,” Yang said. “She already said she’s not operating for Congress any longer. She’s obtained a distinct agenda.”

As other panelists questioned what the agenda is, Anderson Cooper remarked, “What’s the agenda? To be a Fox contributor, isn’t it? I suggest, I don’t have any facts, I’m just assuming — that’s in which she seems.”

