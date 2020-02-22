[Anderson Cooper Phone calls ‘Bullsh*t’ on Rod Blagojevich in Heated Job interview: ‘Sad and Pathetic and Hypocritical’]

Anderson Cooper basically called “bullshit” on Rod Blagojevich in a heated interview tonight over President Donald Trump commuting the former governor’s sentence.

Cooper was shocked ideal off the bat when Blagojevich identified as himself a “political prisoner.” He said, “Nelson Mandela was a political prisoner. Political prisoners have no because of method and are unjustly jailed.”

Blagojevich explained he was specific by “corrupt prosecutors” and Cooper pointed out that the then-lawyer normal who went following him is now a Trump supporter.

Blagojevich insisted that they would not let him participate in tapes in court that would have “proved every thing I’m indicating is legitimate about what they did to me.”

Cooper went by the authorized course of action and how it “wasn’t prosecutors who convicted you,” bringing up not just the jury verdict but his subsequent appeal and how the vote to impeach and remove him was quite substantially unanimous and overwhelmingly bipartisan.

“I imply, give me a crack,” Cooper stated.

Items received far more heated as they stored arguing back again and forth, with Cooper calling Blagojevich’s newfound commitment to prison justice reform, soon after blowing off clemency circumstances as governor, “ironic, and frankly a minimal unfortunate and pathetic and hypocritical.”

prior to Cooper finished with this:

“Look, I have no challenge with you getting out. The president can commute whoever he would like. I just feel — I would like — you are besmirching prosecutors who truly are no longer in authorities, but prosecutors are crucial in our process and you are likely following the pretty basis of our justice process, which has plenty of challenges but, you know, part of the factor is you acquired out, you do have an obligation to at minimum acknowledge what you did incorrect and you refuse to do that and you are building a total new alternate universe of specifics and that may possibly be big in politics right now but it is even now frankly just bullshit.”

“It’s not bullshit at all,” Blagojevich responded.

You can view previously mentioned, by using CNN.