Anderson .Paak & Andre 3000 Win Grammy for the best R&B song

Anderson .Paak and André 3000 won a Grammy for their collaboration in 2019 titled “Come Home” tonight (January 26). The song was awarded the title of “Best R&B Song” and won titles by BJ The Chicago, PJ Morton, Ella Mai and Lucky Daye. The track is part of Andy’s second album in just as many years, Ventura.

The respective category was not included in the television part of today’s event.

Like most of Andy’s 19 LP, the album is about relationship problems. At 3:00 in the song “Dre raps” you are everything I need, everything on my knees / Usually harmony, bumblebee, hummingbird / I am a nerd, study you / What are you, WWF? / We argue, we may need advice / Maybe more than me / For me, frowns are a reason to go, “he begins. The style remains with a pinch of pun and compound couplets that match Andy’s message. “I’m begging now, please with cherries on top / hairy wet tw * t / Harriet Tub-man, I’m not giving up / and if your gut tells you to strut, then strut / then I’ll greet you a car , but which man does not ask? / You know I am nutmeg / I will show up on a small moped / With a small puppy it will be fluffy / You will get harder, we can discuss it / You know that I am suffering, I miss my friend. ”

Jairus “J Mo” Mozee played on the song, the guitarist / producer, who alongside Oxnard has also worked with BJ The Chicago Kid, Jill Scott and Anthony Hamilton. In 2019 André 3000 appeared in James Blake’s “Where’s The Catch?”

Last year Paak won for the Loosie single “Bubblin”. This is the 7th Grammy Award from 3 Stacks, the first since Speakerboxxx / The Love Below, which received the “Album of the Year” award in 2004.

