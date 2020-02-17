[anderson-vs-blachowicz-two-on-ufc-fight-night-tonight:-british-isles-start-out-time,-tv-channel,-reside-stream-and-full-card]

Up to date: 15th February 2020, seven: 37 pm

Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz are set to confront off yet again tonight in the key occasion of UFC Fight Night in New Mexico.

Anderson defeated Blachowicz in September 2015 at UFC 191 many thanks to a unanimous final decision gain.

Getty Corey Anderson takes on Jan Blachowicz at this weekend’s UFC Fight Evening

Each will have one eye on a title shot even more down the line.

Anderson, who has a 13-four document, defeat Johnny Walker at UFC 244 in his previous fight, his fourth earn in a row.

Blachowicz, meanwhile, took his history to 25-8 by seeing off Ronaldo Souza in November.

Anderson vs Blachowicz: Day and time

The combat will be held on Saturday, February 15 at the Santa Ana Star Centre in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

The prelims get under way at 11: 30pm in the United kingdom with the principal card commencing from 1am on Sunday early morning.

It will count on the size of the card, but the ring walks for Anderson vs Blachowicz are predicted to be around 3.30am.

Anderson vs Blachowicz: Television channel and dwell stream

The action from New Mexico will be dwell on BT Sport 2 and the major party is not a fork out-for every-perspective event in the British isles.

Protection of the early action commences at 11am.

If you are a BT Activity subscriber, download the formal app to stream on a range of units.

A UFC Struggle Pass is obtainable to acquire from £6.99 if you want to stream anywhere you are and catch the early prelims exhibit.

Anderson vs Blachowicz: Comprehensive struggle card

Main card

Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz, Gentle Heavyweight

Diego Sanchez vs. Michel Pereira, Welterweight

Montana De La Rosa vs. Mara Romero Borella, Women’s Flyweight

Brok Weaver vs. Kazula Vargas, Light-weight

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Ray Borg, Flyweight

Lando Vannata vs. Yancy Medeiros, Lightweight

Preliminary card